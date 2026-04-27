Skip to main content
Professional healthcare
Products & Services
Inspiration
Support & Contact
Shop
Supplies
Capnography
etCO2 airway adapter disposable, infant, use with ET ≤4mm
etCO2 airway adapter disposable, infant, use with ET ≤4mm
Capnography
Capnography
etCO2 airway adapter disposable, infant, use with ET ≤4mm
Capnography
Capnography
etCO2 airway adapter, disposable, infant, use with ET ≤4mm, < 1cc deadspace, violet (10). This product is the replacement for Legacy M2782A/989803144691
Shop online
Technical support
For all support resources and contact information, visit our
Support hub.
Documentation
Brochure
Product Brochure Philips Small airway adapter Capnography
(109.01 KB)
Product Brochure Philips Small airway adapter Capnography
(100.26 KB)
Product Brochure
(8.51 MB)
See all
Specifications
Gas Capnography
Technology
Mainstream
Patient Application
Neonate; Infant
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
M8102A, M8105A, M3002A, M2501A, M3014A
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
No
Product Category
Gas
Product Type
Capnography
CE Certified
Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Single-Patient Use
Package Weight
.174 kg
Packaging Unit
1 box = 10 adapters
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
None
Documentation
Product Brochure Philips Small airway adapter Capnography
PDF
|
109.01 KB
Product Brochure Philips Small airway adapter Capnography
PDF
|
100.26 KB
Product Brochure
PDF
|
8.51 MB
Related products
Mainstream etCO2 sensor 2 sensor
Mainstream etCO2 sensor
Disclaimer
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
Philips - etCO2 airway adapter disposable, infant, use with ET ≤4mm - Philips