Product Category
ECG
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
Yes
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
M3535A, M3536A, M3536M, M4735A, M1001B, M1002B, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M8105A, M8102A, 863077, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, M3536J
Product Type
Electrode
CE Certified
Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Single-Patient Use
Package Weight
.695 kg
Packaging Unit
30 electrodes per bag, 10 packs per case
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
6 months
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile