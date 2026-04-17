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IntelliVue MP20/MP30 GCX Rail Mount
IntelliVue MP20/MP30 GCX Rail Mount
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
IntelliVue MP20/MP30 GCX Rail Mount
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
Learn more about the rail mounting options available for Philips IntelliVue MP20/30.
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Wall Mount Rail
10 x 25 mm Rail for GCX Channel:
Features
Wall Mount Rail
GCX P/N: AG-0018-89: Mounts directly to a wall surface; 10 x 25 mm rail profile; 30 lb / 13.6 Kg weight limit.*
10 x 25 mm Rail for GCX Channel:
GCX P/N: AG-0018-88 Kit includes: Installs into any GCX Channel. 10 x 25 mm rail profile; 30 lb / 13.6 Kg weight limit.*
Disclaimer
*Secure anchorage to the wall surface is the responsibility of the installer.
**Do not exceed the capacity rating of the apparatus to which the Channel is attached.
Philips - IntelliVue MP20/MP30 GCX Rail Mount Mounting solution - Philips