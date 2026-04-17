IntelliVue MP2: Wall / Pole / Rail Mount Kit

GCX P/N: PH-0062-01 Kit Includes: Bracket to mount power supply below MP2; PRCTM Post/Rail Clamp which clamps to posts. 75" - 1.5" (19 to 35mm) diameter and horizontal rails 8 to 10mm x 25mm; includes slide for mounting in GCX Channel; M8040A #A01 Philips Mounting Plate sold separately; 19" GCX Channel sold separately.