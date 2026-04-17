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Avalon FM40 and FM50 ITD FM40 and FM50 Cart with 3 drawers
Avalon FM40 and FM50 ITD FM40 and FM50 Cart with 3 drawers
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
Avalon FM40 and FM50 ITD FM40 and FM50 Cart with 3 drawers
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
Learn more about a cart with 3 drawers and 1 pullout shelf available for the Philips Avalon FM40/50 monitor.
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Technical support
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Documentation
Brochure
Product Brochure Philips Avalon FM40 and FM50 Mounting solution
(818.26 KB)
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FM40/50-Cart 3D: Mounting Kit
Features
FM40/50-Cart 3D: Mounting Kit
ITD part no. FC.4510.800 Kit includes: kit for Foot Location shelf; pullout shelf; drawers (3x).
Specifications
Additional information
TÜV Product Service
Tested
Max. load
15 kg / 33 lbs
Finish
Mushroom powder coated
Documentation
Product Brochure Philips Avalon FM40 and FM50 Mounting solution
PDF
|
818.26 KB
Philips - Avalon FM40 and FM50 ITD FM40 and FM50 Cart with 3 drawers - Philips