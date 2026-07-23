EmboGuide Workflow-based embolization guidance

EmboGuide with XperCT Dual provides workflow-based tool to guide detection and treatment of tumors and vessel feeders to multiple lesions.
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Workflow-based embolization guidance tool that automatically detects feeder vessels in the liver
Overlays a 3D volume on X-ray images to support the navigation of devices to an embolization target
A 3D lesion segmentation tool allows the user to isolate the regions in a 3D volume
Clinical image gallery
Features
Automatically detect feeder vessels
EmboGuide with XperCT Dual provides a workflow-based tool to guide detection and treatment of tumors and vessel feeders to multiple lesions.
Greater sensitivity to identify tumor feeding vessels
XperCT Dual is the next evolution of XperCT, offering MRI-like lesion detection² in your oncology lab. The DualPhase acquisition* and DualView functions allow simultaneous visualisation of two sequentially acquired 3D data sets.
Detection & volume measurement
A 3D lesion segmentation tool allows the user to identify the regions in a 3D volume from MR, CT, or XperCT, using image-specific features.