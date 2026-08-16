QLAB is designed to get the data necessary to drive decisions that can result in quality patient care and efficiencies. View and interrogate data on-cart and off-cart to enhance department workflow efficiencies.
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General Imaging 3DQ (GI 3DQ)
Elastography Analysis (EA)
Intima Media Thickness (IMT)
Clinical image gallery
Features
Elastography Analysis (EA)
This Q-app provides strain elastography analysis of tissue deformation based on an elastogram and provides decision support for tissue stiffness.
General Imaging 3DQ (GI 3DQ)
3D tools that support the viewing and quantification of 3D data sets. QLAB GI 3DQ allows you to view, crop, rotate, access, and use all vision controls, and perform measurements on 3D ultrasound data sets.
Intima Media Thickness (IMT)
This plugin provides easy and consistent measurement of intimamedia thickness in carotids and other superficial vessels.