Severe sepsis features provide constant surveillance

During the Sepsis Resuscitation Bundle, ProtocolWatch provides a reminder list of treatments and goals recommended by the SSC guidelines, a timer that starts when the bundle begins, and horizon trend displays of key measurements. When clinicians have confirmed all recommendations of the SSC guidelines, the Sepsis Management bundle presents a checklist of the stabilization recommendations in the guidelines. During Sepsis Resuscitation, horizon trends track key hemodynamic parameters at a glance. A timer starts when the resuscitation phase begins and continues through the rest of the protocol.