    Advanced connectivity, a plethora of smart features and ultra-high resolution picture quality is here. The latest suite of Professional TVs from Phillips Professional Display Solutions helps create the ultimate experience in any business sector. With cutting-edge innovations and superior design, it’s now easier to achieve your goals and objects. 
    Every Philips Professional TV has been crafted for the specific needs of each business sector. From advanced connectivity to industry compliant design, you’ll find the perfect solution for your needs. Healthcare, retail, corporate, food and beverage, entertainment, education, transportation, hospitality, public venues are just the start.
    Boost engagement, increase efficiency, bring the latest innovations to your brand and unleash your full potential with MediaSuite, PrimeSuite, EasySuite, Studio and Heartline. Android and CMND put you in full control with more ways to connect and captivate.
    Each Philips Professional TV solution has been expertly designed with the right features and precision to suit specific industry requirements. Corporate, education, transportation, hospitality, healthcare are just the start.
    Keeping your Digital Signage Displays and Professional TVs clean and free of dust and fingerprints is essential for the best viewing experience. Now, keeping them free of bacteria and viruses is a critical part of your health and safety practices.

     

    The hygiene factor associated with interactive displays has long been a talking point and there are more questions than ever before about safe cleaning practices for touch screens. It’s recommended to follow the manufacturer’s instructions for each of the different products used in your business. Adding these into your device cleaning policies and practices is equally important.

     

    You can find out more about cleaning the Digital Signage and Professional TVs from Philips Professional Display Solutions with us here.
    See how Philips Professional Display Solutions creates custom installations to help the world’s leading brands achieve their goals.
