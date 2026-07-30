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Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

  • Better care for more people

    Better care for more people

    Discover more
  • Introducing the New Philips Lumea 9900 PRO

    Introducing the New Philips Lumea 9900 PRO

    Enjoy up to 5 Years of saloan-like smooth skin1

    Discover now
  • Man with Goatee Shaving with i9000 Prestige Ultra Wet & Dry Electric Shaver with Skin

    NEW Next-Generation DiamondClean

    Complete care is now 100% visible

    Explore now
  • Our ReAura LED Mask visibly reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles

    Your ritual for younger-looking skin2

    Our ReAura LED Mask visibly reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles

    Discover now
  • Mother pumping breast milk with Philips Avent Hands Free Electric Breast Pump while m

    Free your hands. Free your time.

    Our Hands-free Electric Pump

    Discover more
  • This changes everything

    This changes everything

    AMBILIGHT TV

    Discover more

Personal health

Healthier living for you, your home and your family

Electric Toothbrush & Accessories

Electric Toothbrushes

Electric Toothbrushes

Electric Shavers for Men: Compare Shavers

Electric Shavers

Electric Shavers

Lumea IPL

Lumea IPL

Free your hands, free your time

Breast Pumps & Care

Breast Pumps & Care

Professional healthcare

Leading technologies for you and your patients

Identify at-risk patients to proactively deliver care

Patient monitoring

Identify at-risk patients to proactively deliver care

Because every image counts

Ultrasound

Because every image counts

Integrated diagnostic solutions for better patient care

Diagnostic and clinical informatics

Integrated diagnostic solutions for better patient care

See clearly and treat optimally

Image-guided therapy

See clearly and treat optimally

More innovations for better care
Our products enable all caregivers to care for babies
Philips Avent
Our products enable all caregivers to care for babies

Share the care

Intelligence reimagined
CT5300
Intelligence reimagined

Discover more

Engineered for the long run.

Sustainable Solutions

Engineered for the long run.

At Philips, we think that innovation should be about creating quality products you can love for a long time, then recycle. We've put this mindset into action in many ways over the years, and we're only getting started.

New items in our range
Our innovations

  • New

    ReAura LED Face Mask

    ReAura LED Face Mask

    3-in-1 LED Mask: Full Face, Eye Area, Neck

  • New

    DiamondClean 9900 Prestige

    DiamondClean 9900 Prestige

    Rechargeable Toothbrush

  • New

    BRC241 - Lumea IPL 9900 Pro

    BRC241 - Lumea IPL 9900 Pro

    IPL Hair-removal device with SenseIQ Pro

  • i9000 Prestige Ultra

    i9000 Prestige Ultra

    Wet and Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ Pro

  • -20% discount with code: WBFW26

    Hands-free

    Hands-free

    Double Electric Breast Pump

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  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. With ongoing monthly touch-ups following the indicated treatment schedule.  

  2. Results after 8-week study with 119 respondents in Germany, with usage of Philips LED mask 10 minutes every other day. Individual results may vary. 