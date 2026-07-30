2 year warranty
Healthier living for you, your home and your family
Leading technologies for you and your patients
Sustainable Solutions
Engineered for the long run.
At Philips, we think that innovation should be about creating quality products you can love for a long time, then recycle. We've put this mindset into action in many ways over the years, and we're only getting started.
With ongoing monthly touch-ups following the indicated treatment schedule.
Results after 8-week study with 119 respondents in Germany, with usage of Philips LED mask 10 minutes every other day. Individual results may vary.