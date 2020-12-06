Home
    2 pack blades

    2 replaceable blades pack

    Lasts 8 months
    Philips shop price
    OneBlade rating star

    Great blade

    “Great blade and value! Changed my existing blade after 4 months as i use it 3-4 times a week. Awesome styling tool which is easy to use and maintain my look. Good value compared to my previous blades.”

    OneBlade Review
    Philips OneBlade - This is Not a Shaver - Review
    Philips Norelco OneBlade - This is Not a Shaver - Demonstration

    The blade lasts up to four months*

    The blades are designed for lasting performance. For optimal performance, you will only need to replace the blade every 4 months*. Replacement is easy and hassle-free.

    * for best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.

    OneBlade Face + Body

    Face + Body

    OneBlade Face + Body

     

    Upgrade your OneBlade! Check special trim attachment and click-on skin guard. Perfect for sensitive areas that need extra protection, like underarms and yeah, down there too.

    Trim, Guard and Shave with OneBlade Face + Body ▼
    Trim-body

    Trim

    Attach the body comb (3 mm) for an easy trim in any direction.
    Guard-body

    Guard

    Attach the skin guard for an extra layer of protection on sensitive areas.
    Shave-body

    Shave

    Go against the grain and shave off any length of hair easily on your body.

    Philips OneBlade
    Face + Body kit

    QP620/50
    Face + Body

    Philips OneBlade
    Face + Body kit

    QP610/50

    Philips OneBlade Face + Body trims, edges and shaves any length of hair. This pack includes one blade for your body with a click-on skin guard, and a body comb. Forget about using multiple tools. OneBlade does it all.
    Philips shop price
    Suggested retail price: £17.99
    Philips OneBlade Face + Body trims, edges and shaves any lenght of hair. You get a blade for your face, one with a skin guard for your body, and a body comb. Forget about using multiple tools. OneBlade does it all.
    Philips shop price
    Suggested retail price: £17.99

