Authenticity check

Counterfeit Philips lamps are becoming increasingly available through online and offline distribution channels. These counterfeit lamps are poor imitations of inferior quality and safety standard. Fake lamps can cause a lot of problems, like unstable performance, failing or blinding oncoming traffic, thus seriously endangering your life. Also, buying, selling or being in possession of counterfeit products may be illegal in your country.

To protect our customers and all consumers from counterfeit Philips lighting products, we’ve created a pro-active solution using unique, state-of-the-art technology.

To guarantee the authenticity of Philips products, it is our policy to sell all our products in genuine printed boxes that bear our Philips corporate identity. We are committed to helping protect our customers from poor imitations of inferior quality that may damage your vehicle or result in personal injury.