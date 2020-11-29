Home
    Your style. Made simple. 

    Trim, edge and shave any length of hair

    Dual blade technology
    Dual blade technology

    The unique OneBlade shaving technology integrates a fast-moving cutter (200x per second) with a dual protection system.

    For sensitive skin
    For sensitive skin
    OneBlade follows the contours of your face so you can comfortably and effectively trim and shave all areas of your face. No more razor burn or ingrown hairs.
    Showerproof
    Showerproof
    OneBlade is water resistant, so you can shave dry or wet with foam, even in the shower. It’s easy to clean too. Just rinse under the tap.
    Oneblade QP2520/25
    The one for your face

    OneBlade electric razor with waterproof handle

    Dual-sided blades (x1)

    Stubble combs for trimming (1,3 and 5mm)

    Oneblade Stubble combs for trimming

    Philips shop price
    Suggested retail price: £39.99
    Oneblade QP2620/25
    The one for your face and body

    OneBlade electric razor with waterproof handle

    Dual-sided blades (x2)

    Stubble combs for trimming (1, 3 and 5mm)

    Skin guard for extra protection on sensitive areas

    Body comb (3 mm) for an easy trim in any direction

    Oneblade face and body comb

    Philips shop price
    Suggested retail price: £49.99

    OneBlade does it all

    Trim your beard to a precise stubble length

    Trim

    Trim your beard to a precise stubble length with one of the three stubble combs included: 1, 3, or 5 mm.
    Edge your style precisely with the dual-sided blade

    Edge 

    Edge your style precisely with the dual-sided blade. You can shave in either direction.
    OneBlade doesn’t shave too close, so your skin stays comfortable

    Shave 

    OneBlade doesn’t shave too close, so your skin stays comfortable. Go against the grain to shave off any length of hair.

    OneBlade face+body does even more

    OneBlade doesn’t shave too close. Go against the grain and shave off any length of hair.

    Trim below the neck

    OneBlade doesn’t shave too close. Go against the grain and shave off any length of hair on your body.
    For sensitive places

    For sensitive places

    Attach the skin guard for an extra layer of protection on those sensitive areas.

    Watch OneBlade in action now

    Philips OneBlade Face and body - how to use it

    What's in the box?

    Philips Oneblade handle

    OneBlade 

    OneBlade waterproof handle with long 45 minute battery life and 1-click changeable blade.

    Face

    Oneblade Stubble combs

    Stubble combs

    Attach one of the click-on combs to achieve the exact, even stubble length you want. (1, 3 or 5mm)

    Face+Body

    The Face + Body kit includes a blade and two clip-on protection systems, ideal for sensitive areas requiring more protection, such as the armpits or below the belt.
    Oneblade Skin Guard

    Skin Guard

    Attach the skin guard for an extra layer of protection on sensitive areas.
    Oneblade Body guard

    Body guard 

    Attach the body comb (3 mm) for an easy trim in any direction.
    shavers

    Recycle your Philips razor blades and shaving heads.

    We are proud to introduce a free recycling scheme for your Philips razor blades and shaving heads.

    Learn more
    Oneblade razor accessories
    Looking for OneBlade blades? ›

    From OneBlade community*

    • a nice sharp line
    • this thing does not hurt
    • I'm simply excited
    • very easy to use
      * Early buyers of OneBlade were given points for prizes in exchange for sharing their feedback and videos about the product.

      What others say about OneBlade?

      Get started with OneBlade

