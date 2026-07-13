TV homepage

ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

Philips OLED 910 Ambilight TV lighting the wall with vibrant colors in a living room

Ambilight TV

The TV. The myth. The legend.

See all models

Top of the range

OLED - Ambilight TV

OLED - Ambilight TV
OLED - Ambilight TV
The only OLED with Ambilight. 4K picture. Dolby Vision. META 3.0 display. Cinematic sound. Meet the OLED that goes beyond the screen.
The Xtra - Ambilight TV

The Xtra - Ambilight TV

Looking for a TV with more? The Xtra's a 4K QD MiniLED Smart TV with Dolby Atmos, Quantum Dot, 144Hz variable refresh rate (VRR), and Ambilight plus.

QLED 4K Ambilight TV

QLED 4K Ambilight TV

Epic picture quality, a responsive home screen packed with the streaming services you love, and incredible gaming.

Two people watching a dinosaur scene on a TV with green Ambilight

Philips' unique innovation

What is Ambilight TV?

To the inexperienced, Ambilight TV might seem like a TV with lights at the back. Those who try it know better: Ambilight TV’s responsive glow turns rooms into jungles & sofas into spaceships. Try it once & change TV for ever.

Read more on Ambilight TV

Artificial Intelligence, real difference

No more fiddling with settings. Inside your Ambilight TV, the P5 AI optimises picture, gaming, & Ambilight for whatever you watch or play—adjusting for the conditions in your room—so it all always feels epic.

Learn more about AI features
Ambilight TV with AI showing a vibrant space explosion scene
Close-up of a glowing P5 AI chip on a circuit board

Peak picture quality

From the latest 4K Quantum Dot, QD MiniLED, & OLED panels to cinematic Dolby Vision and the processing prowess of the P5 and P5 AI chips, everything’s designed to push those pixels to the max & make your picture pop.

Great sound, straight from the box

With features like Dolby Atmos surround sound & partnerships with British audio legends, Bowers & Wilkins, Ambilight TVs are designed to sound clear, spacious, & powerful, right from the get go.

Ambilight TV displays a silhouette of a person playing a trumpet
  • Logos of streaming platforms displayed over various thumbnail images

    Smart TV

    Simply Smart

    Find content across streaming services fast. Pair smart devices across your home. And control everything with a voice command.

What is Ambilight TV good for?

  • Movies feel bigger

    “Is there a jungle in my living room, or is my living room a jungle?” Don’t be alarmed if you find yourself asking these and other unlikely questions once your Ambilight TV’s set up.

  • Sports get closer

    Ok, you might not actually be able to smell the pitch. But, with Ambilight TV, you’ll feel so close to the matchday action, it’ll seem like you could.

  • Gaming gets real

    Whether you’re racing round a neon track, slaying vampires, or off on a mythic quest to save humanity, Ambilight TV makes it all feel more intense & more epic.

Control your TV with your smart device

Philips Smart TV App

The Philips Smart TV app turns your smartphone or tablet into a smart remote, letting you switch channels, adjust volume, browse apps, and fine-tune your Ambilight settings with ease.

Scan QR Code to download the app
Philips Smart TV App
A person relaxes in front of an Ambilight TV, with a soundbar below

Philips soundbars

Ready for cinema sound?

If you prefer explosions that rattle your ribs, or like your dialogue with even more crunch & clarity, why not add a soundbar that’s built to sound, look, & work great with your Ambilight TV?

Meet our soundbars

You might like

Discover Philips sound

Customer service and support

Get help with your product, find manuals, learn the best tips and tricks, and troubleshoot any problems

Support homepage

Find all support topics and more

Find your product

Search by model number and find product-specific information

Shop parts and accessories

Find your product parts and accessories

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.