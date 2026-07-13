TV homepage

2 year warranty
Top of the range
Looking for a TV with more? The Xtra's a 4K QD MiniLED Smart TV with Dolby Atmos, Quantum Dot, 144Hz variable refresh rate (VRR), and Ambilight plus.
Epic picture quality, a responsive home screen packed with the streaming services you love, and incredible gaming.
Philips' unique innovation
What is Ambilight TV?
To the inexperienced, Ambilight TV might seem like a TV with lights at the back. Those who try it know better: Ambilight TV’s responsive glow turns rooms into jungles & sofas into spaceships. Try it once & change TV for ever.
No more fiddling with settings. Inside your Ambilight TV, the P5 AI optimises picture, gaming, & Ambilight for whatever you watch or play—adjusting for the conditions in your room—so it all always feels epic.
From the latest 4K Quantum Dot, QD MiniLED, & OLED panels to cinematic Dolby Vision and the processing prowess of the P5 and P5 AI chips, everything’s designed to push those pixels to the max & make your picture pop.
With features like Dolby Atmos surround sound & partnerships with British audio legends, Bowers & Wilkins, Ambilight TVs are designed to sound clear, spacious, & powerful, right from the get go.
Smart TV
Find content across streaming services fast. Pair smart devices across your home. And control everything with a voice command.
“Is there a jungle in my living room, or is my living room a jungle?” Don’t be alarmed if you find yourself asking these and other unlikely questions once your Ambilight TV’s set up.
Ok, you might not actually be able to smell the pitch. But, with Ambilight TV, you’ll feel so close to the matchday action, it’ll seem like you could.
Whether you’re racing round a neon track, slaying vampires, or off on a mythic quest to save humanity, Ambilight TV makes it all feel more intense & more epic.
If you prefer explosions that rattle your ribs, or like your dialogue with even more crunch & clarity, why not add a soundbar that’s built to sound, look, & work great with your Ambilight TV?
How to place your TV right in any room
Reading time: 12-14 min.
What makes a TV good for gaming?
Reading time: 6-8 min.
What is Quantum Dot?
Reading time: 4-6 min.
What is a Smart TV? Key features explained
Reading time: 4-6 min.
What is Ambilight TV? Why should you have one?
Reading time: 6-8 min.
What is OLED TV? What's so special about it?
Reading time: 3-5 min.
Enrich your Ambilight TV sound. Explore our range of wireless TV soundbars, soundbars with subwoofers and Dolby Atmos soundbars.
Listen to the sounds you love with hi-fi stereo systems, Bluetooth speakers, CD players, radios and radio alarm clocks from Philips home aud...
Explore sports models for active lifestyles. Sleek true wireless earbuds. Or premium wireless and wired Fidelio headphones, tuned for music ...
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