      Do you want bulb performance that lasts? Do you dream of having a stylish-looking car without compromising on safety?

       

      If your answer is "Yes", then we have the perfect solution for you!
      Philips sets a new standard in retrofit LED bulbs. It offers up to 250% brighter (compared to the minimum legal standard for halogen bulbs) and whiter light for optimal performance.

      What is LED upgrade?


      It's a lighting technology that replaces your car's existing Halogen headlights to increase bulb performance, quality of light and lifetime. Let's find out the benefits that Philips LED headlight bulbs offer!

       

      Reach out to any one of our authorized distributors, garages and retailers for your very own Philips LED headlight bulbs today!

      *LED bulb image is a representation of the Ultinon Pro9000 model

      **Philips Light Repair CANbus is directly integrated into our new-generation bulbs (Ultinon Pro5000 and Ultinon Pro9000) to prevent flickering. No need for additional accessories! In some rare cases, an additional CANbus might be required to eliminate the flickering effect completely. Please note a separate Adaptor CANbus is still required to prevent inaccurate dashboard error.

      Benefits of upgrading to Philips LED headlight


      Superior visibility
      Up to +250% brighter light*


      The new Philips Ultinon Pro9000 headlight bulbs provide the exceptional visibility that you need while driving. They offer up to 250% brighter*, consistent light on the road than the legal minimum for halogen bulbs. Their optimal spectrum makes road signs more visible. 

       

      See further, react faster!
      *Compared to the minimum legal standard for halogen bulbs.
      Color temperature up to 5,800 Kelvin

      Color temperature up to 5,800 Kelvin

       

      Enjoy the balance of practicality and performance. Philips LED headlight bulb features a colour temperature of up to 5800 K, proven among Original Equipment Manufacturers to maximise eye comfort while driving at night. This reduces fatigue and the risk of eye strain to make driving in the dark a safer, more pleasant experience.
      Superior lifetime

      Up to 5,000 hours

      *AirBoost: HL [≈H4], [≈H7], [≈H11], [HB3/4], [HIR2] FL [≈H8/H11/H16] 

      **AirCool: HL [≈H1], [≈H3]
      Why choose Philips LED upgrade?

      Brightness
      Standard
      Extra brightness
      Up to 160%*
      Up to 250%*
      Light colour
      Up to 3,200 K
      Up to 6,500 K
      Up to 5,800 K
      Up to 5,800 K
      Lifetime
      Up to 600 hours
      Up to 1,500 hours
      Up to 3,000 hours
      Up to 5,000 hours
      Warranty
      2 years
      2 years +1 extended warranty**
      2 years +3 extended warranty**
      Available in
      [≈H1], [≈H3], [≈H4], [≈H7], [≈H11], [≈H8/H11/H16], [≈HIR2],[≈HB3/HB4]
      [≈H1], [≈H3], [≈H4], [≈H7], [≈H11],[≈H8/H11/H16], [≈HIR2], [≈HB3/HB4]
      [≈H1], [≈H3], [≈H4], [≈H7], [≈H11],[≈H8/H11/H16], [≈HIR2], [≈HB3/HB4]
      ECE R37
      It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements

      The lamps are not permitted to use on public roads.

      *Compared to the minimum legal standard for halogen bulbs. Up to +200% for Ultinon Pro9000 HL [H1] and [H3] types.

      ** For extended warranty (+1 year/ +3 years) of your Philips headlight bulbs, please contact our call center to register them.
      Find the right LED upgrade for your car


      Handy tools for helping you to make the right choice

