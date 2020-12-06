Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Baby Food Makers

    Nutritious baby food made easy

    Number one brand recommended by Mums

    Our baby food makers in a nutshell

    Philips Avent Food Maker to stam blend and serve

    Steam, blend and serve

    Philips Avent Food Maker High Nutrition

    High on nutrition. Low on kitchen space

    Philips Avent Accessories tableware

    Suits every weaning stage

    4-in-1 healthy
    baby food maker

    Philips Avent 4 in 1 healthy baby food maker

    A few more details
    • Use one jar to make multiple meals at a time. Something for today, tomorrow and next week.
    Explore 4-in-1 food maker

    2-in-1 healthy
    baby food maker

    Philips Avent 2 in 1 healthy baby food maker
    Philips shop price
    A few more details
    • Minimize on mess and effort with one jar food preparation.
    Explore 2-in-1 food maker
    Philips Avent Toddler Feeding Range

    Explore all food makers›

    Steam your way to weaning success

    Dr. Emma Williams

    Dr. Emma Williams

    With the help of child nutritionist Dr. Emma Williams, we offer weaning advice, along with tasty, fresh cooked recipes and meal ideas to help give your baby a healthy start in life and to set good, lifelong eating habits.
    Making nutritious meals for your little one isn't as tricky–or messy–as you might think. Unlike frying, steaming allows you to preserve the flavour of food, as well as its nutritional benefits. Steam it, baby!"

    Philips Design team
    Meet the Baby+ App

    Meet the Baby+ App

    Get the app that supports you in tracking your baby’s development and allows you to save those special moments forever.


    Download now:

    Feel prepared. Every step of the way.

    Food makers and tableware


    Here’s a way to steam your way to weaning success. Our healthy baby food makers allow you make tasty and nutritious baby meals in easy, low-fuss steps: steam, blend and serve. Not sure what to cook? We also provide inspiring recipes to help set your baby up with healthy eating habits for life. Ready to meet your healthy little foodie?

     

    1Based on December 2015 GemSeek online satisfaction survey conducted among more than 9,000 female users of childcare brands and products.

