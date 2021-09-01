Search terms

      LED driving lights

      Wherever your trail leads!

       

      Would you like to have additional light on the road while you are driving?
      Would you like to have clear visibility even during challenging weather condition?
      If your answer is "Yes", we have the perfect solution for you. The Philips Ultinon Drive LED driving light has the power to keep you safer, wherever you're headed. Spot hazards up to 520 meters away with lighting that peforms in the most hostile environments and gives your vehicle a touch of style!

      Philips Ultinon Drive 5100 mountain sunset

      What is LED Driving light?

       

      LED Driving light is a combination of spot and flood light that shines both far and wide, provides ample visibility for faster reactions. Projecting light up to 520meters*, the Philips LED auxiliary driving lights are road-legal for cars and trucks. With additional position light, off-road boost and de-icing functions*, the Philips LED driving light improves your safety through better visibility on and off-road in the toughest conditions.

      Led Driving Lights product

      * Applied to selected product types.

      Explore our latest innovations

       

      A brand-new generation of Philips LED light bars is taking drivers’ vision to new levels. The Philips Ultinon Drive 7000, 5100 and 2000 series combine the brightness and clarity of light from LEDs, with rugged design to create a large and powerful range of homologated LED light bars. The Philips Ultinon Drive series are available for trucks and cars, and provide with the option of an off-road boost.

      led connector rings

      Ultinon Drive 5100/7000

       

      Illuminate the road ahead for up to 520 meters

      Discover more
      led canbus

      Ultinon Drive 2000

       

      llluminate the road ahead for up to 390 meters

      Discover more

      Philips LED driving lights taking drivers’ vision to new levels

      Superior Visibility icon

      Intense, far and wide illumination for superior visibility


      An outstanding beam that illuminates the road ahead to improve driver’s safety through better visibility on and off road.

      Sturdy icon

      Ultra-durable gear to master the elements


      Built from high-quality materials, watertight, shock resistant, corrosion free, Philips LED driving lights will lead you throughout your journeys and provide years of reliable service.

      Cool white icon

      Cool white light for stylish looks


      Highly homogeneous cool white light, to keep drivers focused and never go unnoticed.

      Road white icon

      100% road-legal


      Fully compliant with ECE R149 standards, Philips LED light bars are approved for use on public roads.

      View all our  LED driving light ranges

      Ultinon Drive 2000

      Ultinon Drive 2000

      Ultinon Drive 5000

      Ultinon Drive 5000

      Ultinon Drive 5100 / 7000

      Ultinon Drive 5100/7000

      Brightness

      Up to 5300 lumens

      Up to 4000 lumens

      Up to 8000 lumens

      Beam length

      Up to 390 m

      Up to 458 m

      Up to 520 m

      Position light function

      -

      Dual color

      Unique functions

      -

      Off-road boost*

      Off-road boost*, de-icing*

      Road-legal

      Ingress protection

      IP67

      IP68 and IP69K

      IP68 and IP69K

      12V/24V compatible

      Discover more
      Discover more
      Discover more
      Standard With Philips LED driving lights

      View LED driving lights catalogue and guides

      View the catalogue

      View all LED driving lights

      Find the right LED driving light for your need

      View all LED driving lights

