IPL technology uses gentle light pulses to prevent regrowth
Gentle pulses of light put your hair into a resting phase. The hair falls out naturally and regrowth is inhibited. Treat just twice a month for the first 4 treatments, followed by monthly touch-ups to enjoy salon-like results in the comfort of your home.
Intense Pulsed Light
Derived from professional salons, chosen by more than 4.5M women
Philips Lumea IPL has been developed in collaboration with expert scientists and dermatologists, and has been tested by over 3000 women. Today, more than 500,000 consumers choose Lumea every year in Europe.
Intense Pulsed Light
Lumea IPL is suitable for most skin tones and hair colours
Including naturally dark blonde, brown and black hair and on skin tones from fair to dark brown. The skin tone sensor in all of our models stops the flashing if your skin is not suitable for IPL treatment.
Why Lumea instead of...
Shaving?
With Lumea, you can forget about hair removal and go from shaving every other day to once every 3 or even 6 months! Say goodbye to ingrown hairs and stubble³ and enjoy truly smooth skin thanks to slower regrowth and less frequent shaving.
Waxing or epilating?
Enjoy longer lasting smooth skin with a comfortable treatment. Lumea does not pull the hair, but rather makes it shed naturally with gentle light. You will not need to wait for you hairs to grow back long enough before removing them again!
Salon laser?
Lumea gives you professional results in the comfort of your home and in your time, at a fraction of the cost. Lumea uses lower intensity light than salon lasers and has a built-in skin tone sensor that helps you to find a comfortable setting for you.
Try & Buy subscription
We are sure that you will love Lumea: you can try it for yourself for as long as you like, then decide to pay the remaining amount or cancel and return with no extra cost.
We love to give a second life to returned IPL hair removal devices because the materials and parts we use to make them have the biggest CO2 impact. Certified with a full warranty of 2 years, these products are inspected for potential damages, then cleaned, and necessary parts are replaced.