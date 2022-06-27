Search terms

    Philips Lumea IPL 9000 device
    351 reviews

    Lumea IPL 9000 Series

    Enjoy 6 months of silky smooth skin*

    Up to 92% hair reduction in 3 sessions²

    Lumea IPL 9000 Series the most effective IPL device³ with SenseIQ technology, intelligent attachments and Lumea IPL app for a personalized full-body hair removal treatment. Cordless for extra ease.

    Alternative product photograph Alternative product photograph

    Extra convenience

    Cordless if you want

    Our only Lumea with cordless option, to make it even easier to reach anywhere with precision.

    Ideal treatment for every

    Up to 4 unique smart heads

    Specially designed attachments perfectly fit every curve of the body, and automatically trigger the most effective programs for each body area.

    Save time and effort

    Only 2x month

    Treat only every two weeks for the first 6 weeks (vs. weekly of other brands), then touch up monthly to maintain the results.

    User guide Product sheet
    Feature image

    Full solution for face and body with 4 smart attachments

    Attachments fit each curve of your body and trigger a tailored treatment mode. Face: Flat design and small window with UV filter. Body: Curved inwards with a large window. Bikini and Armpit: Curved outwards for hard-to-reach areas.

    Feature image

    Optimise your routine with the Philips Lumea IPL app

    Our free coaching app helps you plan and stick to your treatment schedule, then takes you through each session step by step. Downloaded by more than 2.1 million users.

    Feature image

    The most effective IPL*** — developed with dermatologists

    As a leader in health technology, Philips developed Lumea IPL together with expert scientists and dermatologists to be safe, comfortable and effective, even on sensitive areas.

    Philips IPL 9000 series try and buy

    Try & Buy: see the results for yourself before deciding

    You can pay in monthly installements until you choose to end the trying period by paying the remaining amount, or return with no extra cost.

    Learn more
    video banner

    Technology

    SenseIQ technology

    Senses. Integrated sensors measure your skin tone and indicate a comfortable light setting (selected from 5 settings). Adapts. Tailored programs for each body area are triggered when attachment is connected. Cares. For effective, gentle and easy long-lasting hair removal.²

    Refurbishment

    Refurbishment

    Same results, better for the environment

    We love to give a second life to returned IPL hair removal devices, because the materials and parts we use to make them have the biggest CO2 impact. Certified with a full warranty of 2 years, those products are inspected for potential damages, cleaned and necessary parts are replaced.

    Explore refurbished options

    Learn more about Lumea

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    Do you own a Lumea 9000 Series?

    Do you own a Lumea 9000 Series?

    Register your product, download the manual or reach out for help

    Customer support

    Compare all Lumea ranges

    Compare
    Lumea IPL 9000 Series
    Lumea IPL 9000 Series
    Select your model
    Lumea IPL 9000 Series
    • BRI958/00
    • Lumea IPL 9000 Series device
    • Smart body attachment
    • Smart face attachment
    • Smart underarm attachment
    • Smart bikini attachment
    • Luxury pouch
    Lumea IPL 9000 Series
    • BRI955/00
    • Lumea IPL 9000 Series device
    • Smart body attachment
    • Smart face attachment
    • Smart precision attachment
    • Luxury pouch
    Disclaimers

    ¹ Median hair reductions after 12 treatments: 77% on legs, 64% on bikini, 64% on armpits
    ² When following the treatment schedule, measured on legs, individual results may vary
    ³ Median result 58% hair reduction after 12 treatments
    * Median hair reductions after 12 treatments: 77% on legs, 64% on bikini, 64% on underarms
    ** When following the treatment schedule, measured on legs, individual results may vary
    *** Average result 58% hair reduction after 12 treatments
    **** When following treatment schedule. Calculated for use on lower legs, bikini, armpits and face. The lamp lifetime does not extend the Philips 2 years worldwide guarantee

