Full solution for face and body with 4 smart attachments
Attachments fit each curve of your body and trigger a tailored treatment mode. Face: Flat design and small window with UV filter. Body: Curved inwards with a large window. Bikini and Armpit: Curved outwards for hard-to-reach areas.
Optimise your routine with the Philips Lumea IPL app
Our free coaching app helps you plan and stick to your treatment schedule, then takes you through each session step by step. Downloaded by more than 2.1 million users.
The most effective IPL*** — developed with dermatologists
As a leader in health technology, Philips developed Lumea IPL together with expert scientists and dermatologists to be safe, comfortable and effective, even on sensitive areas.
Try & Buy: see the results for yourself before deciding
You can pay in monthly installements until you choose to end the trying period by paying the remaining amount, or return with no extra cost.
Senses. Integrated sensors measure your skin tone and indicate a comfortable light setting (selected from 5 settings). Adapts. Tailored programs for each body area are triggered when attachment is connected. Cares. For effective, gentle and easy long-lasting hair removal.²
Refurbishment
Same results, better for the environment
We love to give a second life to returned IPL hair removal devices, because the materials and parts we use to make them have the biggest CO2 impact. Certified with a full warranty of 2 years, those products are inspected for potential damages, cleaned and necessary parts are replaced.
<li>Automatic delivery of replenishment every chosen frequency</li>
<li>Pause, postpone or advance a<br>
replenishment shipment</li>
<li>Cancel anytime</li>
<li>No returns</li>
<li>To manage and cancel your<br>
subscription, log into your account</li>
<li>Try the device with monthly payments</li>
<li>Easy cancellation of your subscription</li>
<li>Free delivery and returns</li>
<li>Manage your subscription through your personal account</li>
Disclaimers
¹Median hair reductions after 12 treatments: 77% on legs, 64% on bikini, 64% on armpits
²When following the treatment schedule, measured on legs, individual results may vary
³Median result 58% hair reduction after 12 treatments
*Median hair reductions after 12 treatments: 77% on legs, 64% on bikini, 64% on underarms
**When following the treatment schedule, measured on legs, individual results may vary
***Average result 58% hair reduction after 12 treatments
****When following treatment schedule. Calculated for use on lower legs, bikini, armpits and face. The lamp lifetime does not extend the Philips 2 years worldwide guarantee
