  • 2 year warranty

  • 30 days return guarantee

  • Free delivery from £ 20

Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Vehicle light selector tool


    A three-step guide helps you to find the right lamp for your vehicle


    Philips offer an extensive range of automotive lighting products. From halogen and Xenon headlamps to wide range of interior and exterior applications – stop lights, turn signal lights, backup lights, taillights, position lights, hazard lights, trunk lights, glove compartment lights and interior floor lights. 

    Because cars’ lighting needs to light the road as safely and brightly as possible, drivers should take special care choosing the right bulbs for their vehicle. With our vehicle light selector tool, you simply choose your vehicle type, select your brand, model, serie and select the required light technology that you are searching, the tool will show you which Philips upgrades are available for your application.  

    Please choose your vehicle !

    Car selector tool
    Moto selector
    Motorcycle
    truck selector
    Truck

    * Halogen: Compared to the minimum legal standard, Lifetime differ per type.

    Xenon: Compared to the minimum legal standard (XV2: except for D2R that provides up to 20% more vision, and D5S that provides up to 120% more vision).

    *Disclaimer*Disclaimer

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.