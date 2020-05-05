What do you know about halogen headlight bulbs?



Today halogen continues to be the dominant technology for car headlight bulbs. More than 80% of today's cars are equipped with halogen bulbs**. A halogen bulb is an incandescent lamp consisting of a tungsten filament sealed into a compact transparent envelope that is filled with a mixture of noble gases.

Philips halogen headlight bulbs are manufactured and approved in accordance with the relevant automotive regulations. The specifications include the permitted luminous flux in lumen, the electrical power consumption and, of course, all the dimensions from the glass bulb itself to the base. This specification aims to ensure every bulb fits in every headlight and that the combination provides the correct light beam to ensure your safety on the road.

