      Discover our halogen car bulbs 

      Experience more light and enhance your style

      What do you know about halogen headlight bulbs?

      Today halogen continues to be the dominant technology for car headlight bulbs. More than 80% of today's cars are equipped with halogen bulbs**. A halogen bulb is an incandescent lamp consisting of a tungsten filament sealed into a compact transparent envelope that is filled with a mixture of noble gases. 

       

      Philips halogen headlight bulbs are manufactured and approved in accordance with the relevant automotive regulations. The specifications include the permitted luminous flux in lumen, the electrical power consumption and, of course, all the dimensions from the glass bulb itself to the base. This specification aims to ensure every bulb fits in every headlight and that the combination provides the correct light beam to ensure your safety on the road.

       

      Reach out to any one of our authorized distributors, garages and retailers for your very own Philips halogen headlight bulbs today!
        • Chrome top for stylish appeal in the optic

        • Philips patented coating formula for precise light output

        • High-precision filament for brighter light

        *Image: RacingVision H7

        **Source: IHS vehicle parc custom report, 2018

        Benefits of upgrading your halogen headlight bulbs

        More brightness
        Stylish look
        OE manufacturing
        Cool light
        Philips quartz glass
        Complying with ECE

        Find the right halogen headlight bulbs for your car


        Handy tools for helping you to make the right choice

        Standard bulbs Halogen bulbs

        Vision halogen
        LongLife EcoVision
        WhiteVision ultra
        X-tremeVision Pro150
        RacingVision GT200
        Special features
        More vision
        Lifetime boost
        Whitest road-legal bulb 
        Striking brightness for extra safety
        Incredible performance
        Brightness
        Up to 30%*
        Standard
        Up to 60%*
        Up to 150%*
        Up to 200%*
        Light color
        Up to 3,200 K
        Standard
        Up to 4,200 K
        Up to 3,400 K
        Up to 3,500 K
        Headlighting portfolio 
        H1, H3, H4, H7, H11, H15, HB3, HB4
        H1, H3, H4, H7, H11, H18, H19, HIR2
        H1, H3H4, H7, H8, H11, HB3, HB4, HIR2
        H1, H4, H7, H11, HB3, HB4, HIR2
        H4, H7
        *Compared to the minimum legal standard

        How to replace your Philips headlight bulbs?

        How to replace headlight bulbs on your Peugeot 308
        How to replace headlight bulbs on your Range Rover Evoque
        How to replace Mini Cooper Countryman headlight bulbs
        How to replace headlight bulbs on your Volkswagen Golf VII
