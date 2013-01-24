Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Vision

    car headlight bulb

    12362PRB1
    • Feel safe, drive safe Feel safe, drive safe Feel safe, drive safe
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause

      Vision car headlight bulb

      12362PRB1

      Feel safe, drive safe

      Producing up to 30% more vision compared to a standard car bulb, Vision headlight bulbs ensure excellent light-beam performance at a very competitive price with Original Equipment Quality for greater safety and comfort. See all benefits

      Vision car headlight bulb

      Feel safe, drive safe

      Producing up to 30% more vision compared to a standard car bulb, Vision headlight bulbs ensure excellent light-beam performance at a very competitive price with Original Equipment Quality for greater safety and comfort. See all benefits

      Feel safe, drive safe

      Producing up to 30% more vision compared to a standard car bulb, Vision headlight bulbs ensure excellent light-beam performance at a very competitive price with Original Equipment Quality for greater safety and comfort. See all benefits

      Vision car headlight bulb

      Feel safe, drive safe

      Producing up to 30% more vision compared to a standard car bulb, Vision headlight bulbs ensure excellent light-beam performance at a very competitive price with Original Equipment Quality for greater safety and comfort. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all headlights

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Vision

        Vision

        car headlight bulb

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Make sure the lamp fits your car!

        Go to selector tool

        Feel safe, drive safe

        Up to 30% more vision compared to a standard lamp

        • Type of lamp: H11
        • Pack of: 1
        • 12 V, 55 W
        Vision bulbs project longer light beams than standard lamps

        Vision bulbs project longer light beams than standard lamps

        Our lighting solutions produce a powerful and precise beam of light with maximum output. We consistently produce the best, most efficient lighting solutions because we know that our high-quality lighting may one day save a life.

        Road safety begins with seeing and being seen

        Road safety begins with seeing and being seen

        Light is a fundamental part of the driving experience and light is the first and only part of the safety circle that actually helps prevent accidents. Philips promotes active safety protection to prevent accidents by increasing overall visibility and road illumination.

        Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

        Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

        For 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting

        Change both your headlamps at once for more safety

        Change both your headlamps at once for more safety

        It is highly recommended to change them in pairs for symmetrical light performance

        Wide range of 12 V lamps to meet all functions

        Wide range of 12 V lamps to meet all functions

        Which 12V lamp for which function? Philips Automotive offering includes all car specific functions: high beam, low beam, front fog, front indicator, side indicator, rear indicator, stop light, reversing light, rear fog light, licence plate lights, rear position/parking light, interior lights.

        Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

        Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

        UV-quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament 2 650ºC and glass 800ºC) are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability of increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce a more powerful light

        Philips car lamps are highly resistant to humidity

        Philips car lamps are highly resistant to humidity

        Only a burning bulb made of quartz glass (filament 2650°c, glass 800°c) can resist thermal shocks: if a drop of cold water touches the hot bulb, which can happen when you drive through water with a broken headlight unit.

        Award-winning car lamp manufacturer

        Award-winning car lamp manufacturer

        Our lamps are often rewarded by automotive experts

        Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

        Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

        Philips special anti-UV coating technology protects the headlights against harmful ultraviolet radiation, making Philips UV-coated quartz glass perfect for all driving conditions and ensuring their longevity

        Respecting the high quality standards of ECE homologation

        Philips automotive products and services are considered best in class in the Original Equipment Manufacturer market and the aftermarket. Manufactured from high-quality products and tested to the highest specifications, our products are designed to maximise the safety and comfort of our customers' driving experience. Our entire product range is thoroughly tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000) to the highest ECE requirements. Put simply, this is quality you can trust.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging Data

          EAN3
          8727900364293
          EAN1
          8727900364286
          Packaging type
          B1

        • Electrical characteristics

          Voltage
          12  V
          Wattage
          55  W

        • Lifetime

          Life time
          Up to 800 h

        • Light characteristics

          Lumens
          1350 ±10%  lm
          Colour temperature
          Up to 3200 K

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          12362PRB1
          Ordering code
          36428630

        • Outer pack information

          Gross weight per piece
          0.413  kg
          Height
          14.6  cm
          Length
          26.1  cm
          Width
          14.6  cm

        • Product description

          Type
          H11
          Application
          • High beam
          • Low beam
          Designation
          H11 Vision
          Homologation ECE
          YES
          Range
          Vision
          Technology
          Halogen
          Base
          PGJ19-2

        • Packed product information

          Pack Quantity
          1
          MOQ (for professionals)
          10
          Gross weight per piece
          41.3  g
          Height
          13.5  cm
          Length
          4.74  cm
          Net weight per piece
          21  g
          Width
          9.5  cm

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          More light
          Product highlight
          Up to 30% more vision

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products