    Man shaving his face

    All-in-one trimmer

    One tool for everything you do

    All-in-one stainless steel grooming set

    Series 9000

    Multigroomer on display

    Versatile styling

    Up to 20 tools and attachments for face, head and body

    Ultimate precision grooming set

    Precise beard styling

    Ultimate precision grooming set

    This grooming set offers 27 length settings between 0.2 to 20 mm for an even trim on shorter and longer beard styles. For the perfect beard, edge your style precisely with OneBlade.

    Ready when you need it

    • Up to 120 minutes runtime

      Powerful lithium-ion battery runs for 4 weeks¹ with the 5 minute quick charge option – for long life and maximum power.

    • 100% showerproof

      Water-resistant for convenient use in the shower and easy clean-up

    • Battery indicator

      Always know when it's time to charge so you never get caught with an empty battery.

    Self-sharpening stainless steel blades

    Even trim in one pass

    The patented precision trimming comb offers 11 length settings between 1-3 mm, so you can achieve an even trim at the exact length you want.

    Beard Trimmer blades

    Long-lasting performance for precise results

    Stainless steel blades remain as sharp as day one for long-lasting performance. No oil required.

    A trimmer that adjusts to your beard

    The trimmer scans the beard density 125 x per second and boosts power exactly when you need it to tackle dense, bushy or longer beards.

    Sustainability banner

    Sustainability

    Designed for life, built to last

    At Philips, we are committed to reducing our environmental footprint, delivering you more sustainable products that last longer.

    Man shaving his armpits with a multigroomer

    Customer support

    We're here to find the solution

    Disclaimers

    ¹ Based on trimming facial hair 2-3 times per week, each session on av. 11.5 minutes

