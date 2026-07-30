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All series

  • One tool, complete styling
  • One tool, complete styling
  • One tool, complete styling
  • One tool, complete styling
  • One tool, complete styling
  • One tool, complete styling

All-in-One TrimmerSeries 5000

MG5930/15

4.4
| (1779) Reviews | 90% recommend this product
One tool, complete styling
Craft your personal look with this versatile trimmer, which includes 11 high-quality tools for styling your face, head and body. Self-sharpening stainless steel blades stay as sharp as on day one, without needing to be oiled, for a precise trim.
See all benefits

The world's most preferred electric male grooming brand1

For face, hair & body

One tool, complete styling

  • 11-in-1: face, head and body

  • Self-sharpening steel blades

  • BeardSense technology

All-in-one for face, head & body

This all-in-one trimmer offers 11 tools for all of your grooming needs. Conveniently trim and style your facial hair, clip your hair and groom your body.

Get an even trim and sharp edges

The trimmer and its multi-comb set offer 11 length settings from 0.5 to 16 mm in 1 mm precision steps for shorter and longer beard styles. Create sharp edges and clean up your cheeks, chin and neck with the metal trimmer to finish your look.

Say goodbye to body hair

Shave comfortably below the neck with our body shaver attachment. A unique skin-protection system guards sensitive areas while you shave as close as 0.5 mm. You can also trim body hair with the click-on comb.

Technical specifications

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Parts & Accessories

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

1779

Reviews

90%

recommend this product

30/07/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Perfect

Excellent product and so versatile in what it does, easy to use and the battery lasts a long time

This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer MG5950/15R1 Refurbished Series 5000

Date of Use 2026-07-01

This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer MG5950/15R1 Refurbished Series 5000

Date of Use 2026-07-01

05/07/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Lots of attachments easy to use

Very good razer with lots of attachments also easy to use and adjust

Pros

Easy to use, lots of attachments

Cons

Nothing really

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 7000 Series MG7951/15 17-in-1 trimmer

Date of Use 2026-06-01

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 7000 Series MG7951/15 17-in-1 trimmer

Date of Use 2026-06-01

30/05/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

A fine piece of kit

I'm a 60 year old man and have hair starting to sprout from the oddest places, let's leave it at that. Having different heads and guards allows me to quickly and safely remove unruly hairs from eyebrows, ears, nose and other 'intimate' areas. No nicks, no problems and holds it's charge really well.

Pros

Small, neat, easy to switch heads and guards, holds charge better than expected.

Cons

Power button easy to switch on or off by accident, when you have sausages for fingers

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 7000 Series MG7941/15 17-in-1 trimmer

Date of Use 2026-05-04

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 7000 Series MG7941/15 17-in-1 trimmer

Date of Use 2026-05-04

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Disclaimers

  1. Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024. 

  1. Based on 2.3 times trimming facial hair per week, each session on av. 11.5 minutes