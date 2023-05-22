Search terms
One tool, complete styling
Craft your personal look with this versatile trimmer, which includes 11 high-quality tools for styling your face, head and body. Self-sharpening stainless steel blades stay as sharp as on day one, without needing to be oiled, for a precise trim. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.
Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes
The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.
In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.
Series 5000
This all-in-one trimmer offers 11 tools for all of your grooming needs. Conveniently trim and style your facial hair, clip your hair and groom your body.
The trimmer and its multi-comb set offer 11 length settings from 0.5 to 16 mm in 1 mm precision steps for shorter and longer beard styles. Create sharp edges and clean up your cheeks, chin and neck with the metal trimmer to finish your look.
Shave comfortably below the neck with our body shaver attachment. A unique skin-protection system guards sensitive areas while you shave as close as 0.5 mm. You can also trim body hair with the click-on comb.
With the trimmer's multi-comb system you can choose length settings between 0.5–16 mm to create your hairstyle at home.
Avoid nicks and cuts as the all-in-one trimmer quickly removes unwanted nose and ear hair.
Stainless steel blades remain as sharp as day one for long-lasting performance. No oil required.
The trimmer scans the beard density 125 x per second and boosts power exactly when you need it to tackle dense, bushy or longer beards.
A powerful lithium-ion battery provides up to 120 minutes of runtime with a 5-minute quick charge option for long life and maximum power.
The trimmer is water resistant, so you can use it comfortably in the shower and clean it easily under the tap.
A battery indicator lets you know your battery status: low, empty, charging or full. So you never get caught with an empty battery in the middle of your trim.
The trimmer is easy to hold and manoeuvre with an ergonomic rubber grip for superior comfort and control.
