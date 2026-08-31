2 year warranty
CP1788
A USB cable to charge your device
A USB cable to conveniently charge your device via USB ports. Compatible with only USB charged devices
S8830/54
XP502/03
XP521/03
XP9407/37
QP1924/28
QP2725/65
QI1864/65
BRE708/00
BRE709/00
BRE718/00
Compatible with only USB charged devices
Black
Cord length: 92 cm
2 pin
From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All this with guaranteed Philips quality.