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2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

All series

  • Single product shot
  • Single product shot

USB Cable

CP1788

A USB cable to charge your device

A USB cable to conveniently charge your device via USB ports. Compatible with only USB charged devices

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Compatible products
Shaver Series 8000

Shaver Series 8000
Wet and Dry electric shaver

S8830/54

Shaver series 5000X

Shaver series 5000X
Wet and Dry electric shaver

XP502/03

Shaver series 5000X

Shaver series 5000X
Wet and Dry electric shaver

XP521/03

i9000 Prestige Ultra

i9000 Prestige Ultra
Wet and Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ Pro

XP9407/37

OneBlade

OneBlade
Intimate

QP1924/28

OneBlade 360

OneBlade 360
Face

QP2725/65

OneBlade

OneBlade
with Original Blade

QI1864/65

Epilator Series 8000

Epilator Series 8000
Cordless epilator; Wet & Dry

BRE708/00

Epilator Series 8000

Epilator Series 8000
Cordless epilator; Wet & Dry

BRE709/00

Epilator Series 9000

Epilator Series 9000
Cordless epilator; Wet & Dry

BRE718/00

Check for compatibility below

A USB cable to charge your device

  • Compatible with only USB charged devices

  • Black

  • Cord length: 92 cm

  • 2 pin

Easily renew your product with original Philips parts

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