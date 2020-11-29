Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
2 year warranty
Shop now, pay later with Klarna
Free delivery
For cleaning your shaving device
To maintain your shaving device, it is recommendable to clean it regularly. This brush is a handy help!
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
For cleaning your shaving device
To maintain your shaving device, it is recommendable to clean it regularly. This brush is a handy help!
For cleaning your shaving device
To maintain your shaving device, it is recommendable to clean it regularly. This brush is a handy help!
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
For cleaning your shaving device
To maintain your shaving device, it is recommendable to clean it regularly. This brush is a handy help!
Brush
Philips shop price
Total:
Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.
There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:
CP0829/01
CP0826/01
CP0818/01
CP0802/01
CP0411/01
CP0409/01
BT5502/13
HC5100/13
CP0832/01
RQ111/60
CP0828/01
CP0801/01
BT5503/83
HC9450/13
CP0833/01
CP0816/01
QC5570/13
CP0830/01
CP0819/01
CP0408/01
CP0405/01
HQ1028/01
CP0835/01
CP0827/01
CP0817/01
CP0812/01
CP0807/01
CP0804/01
CP0803/01
BG7025/13
MG3710/33
HQ1023/01
BT5501/13
PQ206/18
CP0942/01
CP0820/01
CP0815/01
CP0805/01
From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All this with guaranteed Philips quality.
Replaceable part
Extended warranty on selected products
Easy access to product support
Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions