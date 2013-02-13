2 year warranty
Discontinued
The dual blade system of this electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.
For maximum performance replace the shaving heads of your Philips shaver every two years with HQ55.
Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.
3.9
of 5
40
Reviews
88%
recommend this product
nobby1619
13/02/2013
United Kingdom
I am satisfied with my shaver
This is my second Philips electric shaver and I`m completely satisfied with the way it works. it`s a good value for money, I`am using it for more than a year and I trust my shaver. The only suggestion is that it`s better to spray aftershave on the shaved area to prevent skin irritation.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ6920/16 Dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ6920/16 Dry electric shaver
Berik
13/02/2013
United Kingdom
I am satisfied with my shaver
This is my second Philips electric shaver and I`m completely satisfied with the way it works. it`s a good value for money, I`am using it for more than a year and I trust my shaver. The only suggestion is that it`s better to spray aftershave on the shaved area to prevent skin irritation.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ6920/16 Dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ6920/16 Dry electric shaver
loenen57
09/10/2011
Nederland
Is bijna geluidloos en scheert goed
Het is een aanrader scheert goed en is bijna geluidloos.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ6920/16 Elektrisch apparaat voor droog scheren
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ6920/16 Elektrisch apparaat voor droog scheren
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.