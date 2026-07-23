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Philips Sonicare

Upgrade your brushing routine

Feel the Care

Stronger on plaque1, gentle on gums

Philips Sonicare #11 icon badge DP recommendation

Sonic toothbrush brand recommended by dental professionals worldwide2

Complete care is now 100% visible

20 x more effective than a manual toothbrush3, gentle on gums

  • Sonicare Fluid Action reaches deep between the teeth

  • 20x more effective3, gentle on gums

  • For a fresh, clean feeling like never before

Explore our product categories designed around you

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Electric Toothbrushes

Standard Product Photograph (PPL) OHC, Toothbrush Heads

Toothbrush Heads

Standard Product Photograph (PPL) OHC, Power Flosser

Power Flossers

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Philips Zoom Teeth Whitening

Dare to switch? Discover our range for care that cleans deeper

  • Electric Toothbrushes

    Philips Sonicare toothbrushes are clinically proven to deliver a superior clean compared to a manual toothbrush, while being gentle on teeth and gums.

  • Replacement Brush Heads

    Discover our range of genuine Philips Sonicare brush heads for gentle yet effective cleaning. Don't forget that dentists recommend replacing your brush head every 3 months for a more effective clean.

  • Power Flossers

    Enjoy an effortless, thorough clean between your teeth that's gentle on gums versus manual flossing, removing up to 99% of plaque1 in treated areas

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Sustainability
Designed for life, built to last

Built with sustainability in mind, 70% of the plastic used in our brush heads is bio-based and the full range is designed for low energy consumption.

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Disclaimers

  1. In terms of plaque removal with A3 brush head vs. manual toothbrush. 

  2. Based on a study of over 2600 dental professionals (dentists and hygienists) conducted in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom in 2023-2024. 

  3. vs. manual toothbrush. 