2 year warranty
20 x more effective than a manual toothbrush3, gentle on gums
Philips Sonicare toothbrushes are clinically proven to deliver a superior clean compared to a manual toothbrush, while being gentle on teeth and gums.
Discover our range of genuine Philips Sonicare brush heads for gentle yet effective cleaning. Don't forget that dentists recommend replacing your brush head every 3 months for a more effective clean.
Enjoy an effortless, thorough clean between your teeth that's gentle on gums versus manual flossing, removing up to 99% of plaque1 in treated areas
Built with sustainability in mind, 70% of the plastic used in our brush heads is bio-based and the full range is designed for low energy consumption.
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In terms of plaque removal with A3 brush head vs. manual toothbrush.
Based on a study of over 2600 dental professionals (dentists and hygienists) conducted in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom in 2023-2024.
vs. manual toothbrush.