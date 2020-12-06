Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Cyber Week sale now on! Shop now
    days
    hours
    minutes
    seconds
    Black Friday is coming! Shop now
    Secure connection
    to your baby

    Baby monitors

    Our baby monitors in a nutshell

    Philips Avent Baby Monitor with private and secure connection icon

    Private and secure

    Philips Avent Baby monitor with extensive battery life

    Extensive battery life 

    Philips Avent Baby monitor with long range

    Long range

    Smart baby monitor

    Philips Avent Smart Baby Monitor

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    From*: £190.00
    A few more details
    • Stay connected with your baby wherever you are. Our smart baby monitor lets you connect up to 10 cameras and supports 3 simultaneous viewers on tablet or smartphone.
    Explore smart baby monitor

    Video baby monitors

    Philips Avent Video Baby Monitor

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    From*: £170.00
    A few more details
    • Our video monitor auto adjusts to day and night, so you can see your baby clearly 24 hours a day.
    Explore video baby monitors

    Audio baby monitors

    Philips Avent Audio Baby Monitor
    Philips shop price
    From*: £99.99
    A few more details
    • Hear every gurgle with crystal clear sound and offer comforting words at the touch of a button.
    Explore audio baby monitors
    * Suggested retail price

    Insider advice to make your choice easier

    • Why it’s important to monitor the climate in your baby’s room

      Baby monitors and thermometers

      Why it’s important to monitor the climate in your baby’s room

      Read on
    • Choosing a baby monitor

      Baby monitors and thermometers

      Choosing a baby monitor

      Read on
    Philips Avent Baby Monitor and Thermometer

    Explore all baby monitors and thermometers ›

    Meet the Baby+ App

    Meet the Baby+ App

    Get the app that supports you in tracking your baby’s development and allows you to save those special moments forever.
    Download now:
    Download on the app store
    Download on Google Play
    Your little one is irresistible—and science will back you up. Research shows that when you smell your baby the reward centre in your brain lights up. No wonder you can't resist a 'just because' look-in while they snooze."

    Philips Design team

    Related products

    Feel prepared. Every step of the way.

    Pacifiers range Philips avent
    Baby Soothers
    Comfort Double electric breast pump and nipples Philips Avent
    Breast pumps and care
    Range of Philips Avent Bottle Natural with Nipples
    Baby bottles and teats
    Baby bottles and nipples

    Baby bottles and nipples ›

    Philips Avent Bottle Warmer and Sterilizer
    Bottle warmers and sterilisers
    Number one brand recommended by Mums

    Baby monitors and thermometers


    Always be in the know with Philips Avent baby monitors and thermometers. Take a peek or listen in with our smart, video and audio baby monitors. After all, who can resist a 'just because' look-in? Get fast and accurate measurements with our smart thermometer, and two-in-one bath and room thermometer.

     

    1 Based on December 2015 GemSeek online satisfaction survey conducted among more than 9,000 female users of childcare brands and products.

    Icon of FAQ, Manual and assistance

    Got a question?
    We're here to help

    Explore FAQs and manuals
    Icon of Healthcare Professional

    Are you a healthcare professional?

    Go to professional site
    Parts and accessories

    Are you looking for parts and accessories for your product?

    Search

    Payment

    We accept the following payment methods:
    Visa - payment method
    MasterCard - payment method
    American Express - payment method
    PayPal - payment method
    Klarna - payment method

    Help with your online order

    Frequently asked questions
    Terms and conditions
    Search order
    Student discount