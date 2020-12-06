Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Cyber Week sale now on! Shop now
    days
    hours
    minutes
    seconds
    Black Friday is coming! Shop now
    Philips Sonicare brush heads range

    Find the  toothbrush head that is best for you


    Check out our toothbrush head advisor!
    Go to advisor

    A healthy smile is just a click away with Philips Sonicare toothbrush heads

    See all toothbrush heads
    Philips Sonicare brush heads range

    Find the  toothbrush head that is best for you


    Check out our toothbrush head advisor!
    Go to advisor

    Unleash the full power of your Philips Sonicare toothbrush

    Click  for more
    Compatibility Icon
    Compatibile with any rechargable Philips Sonicare toothbrush

    Compatibile with any rechargable Philips Sonicare toothbrush

     

    Our click-on brush heads are interchangeable, so you can simply click on the one that suits you best.

    Replacement reminder icon
    Replacement reminders

    Replacement reminders

     

    It's best to replace your brush head before it wears out. We designed our brush heads with visual markers so you know when to replace–before it's too late.

    Sonic technology Icon
    Especially designed to work with sonic technology

    Especially designed to work with sonic technology

     

    Your Philips Sonicare brush head and handle are the ultimate team. Together, our sonic technology gives you exceptional cleaning power.

    Sonic technology Icon
    Recyclable brush heads

    Recyclable brush heads

     

    All of the Philips Sonicare brush heads are recyclable.

    Visit  https://www.philips.co.uk/a-w/about/dental-recycling-scheme.html  to find out more.

    Combat plaque
    Improve your gum health
    Get whiter teeth
    Sonicare for Kids brush heads

    Find your original toothbrush head


    Sometimes you find your perfect match straight away. If you'd like to find your original brush head but can't remember the name, just enter your toothbrush model number below

    Search by product number.

    Search terms
    Recommended results

      Sorry, we did not find any parts or accessories for this product.

      Please check if you filled in the correct model number. The model number consists out of letters followed by numbers (e.g. RQ1250/17, HD7870/60).

      In case the model number does not offer any results, we would like to advise you to reach out to our contact center.

      Search results for {words} ({number} products)

      We found {number} products that are available outside your country, so local promotions may not apply.

      Show products Hide products

      We found more than 1 product.

      Please choose your model based on the last 2 digits of your product number, for example RQ1280/21.

      Product image

      Product description

      Model number

      Back to all products
      Clean teeth and fresh breath with Philips Sonicare

      Clean teeth? Check. Fresh breath? Check.

      Your Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush is a multitasker. Use it to get cleaner, whiter teeth, and fresher breath.
      Find out how
      Let us look after you for longer

      Let us look after you for longer

      Register your toothbrush and we'll extend your warranty by 6 months–for free.
      Register your brush

      Our five-step routine for a healthy smile

      Brush heads replace every 3 months Icon

      Philips Sonicare toothbrush heads


      Enjoy the complete power of your Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush with a Sonicare brush head. Because every smile is unique, we have brush heads that help you focus on your personal oral health goals: from plaque removal, to gum health, to teeth whitening. No matter which Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush you use, simply click on the brush head that suits you best.

      * Suggested retail price

       

      1 with a standard sized brush head, than a manual toothbrush
      2 Than a manual toothbrush, or your money back. 
      3 in White+ Mode vs a manual tooth brush using a leading Whitening toothpaste.

      4 in Gum Health mode vs a manual toothbrush; measured by GBI 

      FAQ Icon
      Have a question?
      We're here to help
      Explore FAQs and manuals
      Up to date Icon
      Want to stay up to date?
      Yes, sign me up
      Dental professionals Icon
      Are you a dental professional?
      Go to professional site
      Parts and accessories

      Are you looking for parts and accessories for your product?

      Search

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:
      Visa - payment method
      MasterCard - payment method
      American Express - payment method
      PayPal - payment method
      Klarna - payment method

      Help with your online order

      Frequently asked questions
      Terms and conditions
      Search order
      Student discount