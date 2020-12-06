Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Soothers For Babies

    Number one brand recommended by Mums

    Our soothers in a nutshell

    Philips Avent pacifiers natural development

    Supports natural palate development

    Philips Avent Pacficier Orthodontic Durable

    Orthodontic and durable

    Philips Avent Pacifier BPA Free

    BPA free

    Mini

    Sizes from 0-2 months
    Philips Avent Newborn Pacifiers 0 to 2 months
    From*: £4.90
    A few more details
    • Meet Mini, a soother we designed especially for tiny babies. The extra small and lightweight shield fits your newborn baby perfectly, without touching the nose.
    Explore Mini designs

    Classic

    Sizes from 0-18 months
    Philips Avent Comfort Pacifiers 0 to 18 months
    From*: £4.90
    A few more details
    • A great all-rounder for everyday comforting needs. With glow-in-the-dark designs, it's always easy to find the Classic at night.
    Explore Classic designs

    Freeflow

    Sizes from 0-18 months+
    Philips Avent Freeflow Pacifiers 0 to 18 months

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    From*: £4.90
    A few more details
    • Some skin can be more sensitive than others. Our Freeflow soother is designed to promote extra air flow and minimize skin irritation.
    Explore Freeflow designs
    * Suggested retail price
    Philips Avent Pacifiers with decoration

    Explore all soothers ›

    Insider advice to make your choice easier

    • Baby soother guide

      Soothers

      Baby soother guide

      Read on
    • Why it’s healthy to use a soother

      Soothers

      Why it’s healthy to use a soother

      Read on
    Number one brand recommended by Mums

    Soothers


    A little bit of comfort goes a long way when you’re getting to know the world. Our range of orthodontic soothers is designed to comfort your baby naturally—every step of the way. Of course, comfort is personal, so you’ll find a wide variety of soothers to suit your baby’s unique needs. From newborn to toddler, glow-in-the-dark to extra airflow, and endless cute designs, Philips Avent has a little bit of comfort for every baby's needs. 

     

    1 Based on December 2015 GemSeek online satisfaction survey conducted among more than 9,000 female users of childcare brands and products.

