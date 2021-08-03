2 year warranty
Lets your baby's skin breathe
Orthodontic and BPA-Free
4 pack
18 M+
The ultra air travel case doubles as a steriliser, so all you need to do is add some water and pop it in the microwave. Then rest easy that it's clean for the next use.
Our symmetrical teat respects the natural shape of your baby's palate, teeth and gums. It's also extra firm, which makes it ideal for growing mouths.
Use ultra air's glow-in-the-dark button to find your baby's soother quickly without having to switch on the lights
4.7
of 5
308
Reviews
97%
recommend this product
nTigerka
03/08/2021
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Great
the best baby air soother I've ever had. My son loves them. The air soother are nicely made, easy to clean and hygienic
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF349/11 ultra air soother
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF349/11 ultra air soother
Gisele35
01/08/2021
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Must have for mums
It's my son's favourite soother! Love the shape, keep him calm and comfortable.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF349/11 ultra air soother
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF349/11 ultra air soother
mayainfluencer
30/07/2021
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Great product.
I can highly recommend these soothers. They seem to have the desired and easily accepted nipple shape made with soft and textured silicone. I loved the fact it can be easily found in the dark as there is nothing more stressful at night, than looking for a lost dummy. The biggest advantage is the design allowing the air flow when soother is in use, which stops any rashes appearing around the gentle mouth area. I did not find any disadvantages hence I can fully recommend them.
Pros
Air flow, design,
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF349/11 ultra air soother
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF349/11 ultra air soother
In a USA consumer test in 2016 with 112 mums, 96% said that the shield causes fewer skin marks and less skin irritation.
2016–2017 US consumer tests show an average of 98% teat acceptance of the textured Philips Avent teat used in our 0–6 m and 6–18 m ultra air and ultra soft soothers.
For hygiene reasons, replace soothers after 4 weeks of use
No. 1 global soother brand