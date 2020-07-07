Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Philips soundbars and home theatre

    Build your cinema


    From full, 7.1.2-channel, Dolby Atmos equipped home theatres. To compact options for any space. There’s a Philips soundbar for every Ambilight TV.

    Philips Soundbar in a living room

    Explore Philips home sound

    Find what you need for your Ambilight TV home cinema system.

    Fidelio home sound ›

    Dolby Atmos soundbars ›




    Essential soundbars ›

    Wireless home system ›

    Surround speakers ›




    Subwoofers ›

    Discover all related products
    Philips Fidelio FB1 soundbar

    Fidelio FB1-Top of the range

    7.1.2 soundbar with built-in subwoofer | 620 W max | Dolby Atmos & Imax Enhanced

    Learn More
    Philips TAB8907 Soundbar

    Philips B8907 - Punchy & precise

    3.1.2 soundbar with wireless subwoofer |700 W max | Dolby Atmos | Smart features

    Learn More
    Philips TAB8507 Soundbar

    The One Soundbar - Most popular

    3.1 soundbar with wireless subwoofer | 600 W max |Dolby Atmos |Smart features

    Learn More
    Philips TAB7807 3.1 Soundbar

    Philips B7807 - Clear dialogue

    3.1 soundbar with wireless subwoofer |620 W max |Dolby Atmos

    Learn More
    Philips B7207 2.1 soundbar with wireless subwoofer

    Philips B7207 - Best entry-level

    2.1 soundbar with wireless subwoofer | 520 W max | Dolby Digital Plus

    Learn More
    Ambilight TV now with even better sound

    Ambilight TV, now with even better sound


    Hear the difference by matching with a Philips Soundbar

    Learn more about Ambilight TV

    Hear from the critics

    Reddot Award
    IF Awards
    EISA Fidelio FB1 award
    Philips dolby atmos technology

    You, at the centre


    Dolby Atmos places each detail precisely in the space around and above you. Putting you right in the centre of the action.

    Philips DTS Play fi feature in use

    Easy to expand


    Add rear, surround sound speakers, a subwoofer, or multi-room speakers - wirelessly, in high quality, and in no time - thanks to DTS Play-Fi.

    Philips Ambilight TV and Soundbar in sync

    Made for Ambilight TV


    Philips soundbars are designed to complement the sleek looks and genuine materials of your Ambilight TV.

    Philips ready to connect feature in use

    Ready to connect


    Spotify Connect and Apple AirPlay let you stream directly from your favourite services. While support for Google Assistant, Siri, and Alexa means you never have to lift a finger.

    Home Sound Made Easy technology in use

    Home sound made easy


    Choose the best products to easily get cinematic home sound.

    Discover home sound made easy

    More Philips home sound

    Want to know more?

    See all articles
    Philips support is here, contact

    Need support for your older models

    Search by product number.

    Recommended results

      No Results Found. Enter a different search term.

      Suggestions:

      • Check if all words are spelled correctly.
      • Find product number (i.e. HD9240/90 and L2BO/00)
      • Search by product name (i.e. Airfryer and Sonicare)
      • Try different search terms

      We found {number} products that are available outside your country, so local promotions may not apply.

      Show products Hide products

      Found {number} products

      Please choose your model based on the last 2 digits of your product number, for example RQ1280/21.

      Found your model!

      If this is the correct one, please select it below. Otherwise, search again.

      Product image

      Product description

      Model number

      Back to all products
      Help me find the number
      Find my product number
      Where can I find my product number?
      Tell us a bit about your product and we'll show you where to find the product number.
      If you have your product at hand, please choose its product group and category below.
      Product number locations on our devices

      Articles

      Headphones articles
      Home audio articles including Soundbars

      Forum/Community

      Headphones community
      Home audio community including Soundbars

      Contact support page

      Contact support page

      Discover more

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      You are about to visit a Philips global content page

      Continue

      Philips TV

      Ambilight TV
      OLED TVs
      The Xtra
      the one
      Ambilight TV FC Barcelona
      Philips Gaming TV
      Philips TVs with Nvidia
      Home Sound

      Philips Sound

      Headphones
      Soundbars and Home Theatre
      Wireless Speakers
      Home audio
      Fidelio
      Headphones App
      Party Speakers
      Tips and inspiration

      Support

      TV Support
      Sound Support
      Register your products
      Software and driver updates
      Contact us
      User content terms of use

      Let’s connect

      Facebook
      Instagram
      YouTube
      Sitemap

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      You are about to visit a Philips global content page

      Continue

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.