2 year warranty
Better sound for all of your entertainment
Whatever you love to watch or play, love it more! This great-looking, low-profile soundbar gives you clearer voices and better-sounding effects. Sophisticated audio technology creates an immersive sound experience no matter what you watch.
2.0 Ch
120 W max. HDMI ARC
DTS Virtual:X
Dolby Digital Plus
This soundbar's 2.0 channels and immersive audio technology bring new levels of sound to everything you love. Four EQ modes let you pick a sound style to suit what you're watching, and you can make voices clearer in any mode by activating Dialogue Enhancement.
Compatibility with DTS Virtual:X transforms your TV sound, bringing you a virtual 3D sound experience no matter what's on screen! You don't need extra speakers, and it works in any room: turn it on via the soundbar's remote control, or the Philips Home Entertainment app.
Enjoy a front-row seat to all the dramas you watch and play. This Dolby Digital Plus-compatible soundbar gives you a surround-sound experience without the need for extra speakers. You'll hear, and feel, the difference.
3.3
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Pfi4
17/02/2026
France
PARFAIT POUR UN SALON!
Très bonne barre de son pour un prix modique! Son clair et détaillé, possibilité de piloter cette barre via une appli sur smartphone. Améliore grandement le son de votre télé! Parfait pour un salon. Le niveau de graves sur un blu-ray est pas mal du tout compte-tenu de l'absence de caisson de graves (mais on gagne en place)
Pros
Facilité d'utilisation via le port HDMI eARC - Son clair et détaillé - Appli smartphone
Cons
Rien vu le prix
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAB5109 Barre de son 2.0
Date of Use 2026-01-17
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAB5109 Barre de son 2.0
Date of Use 2026-01-17
Sou zu
30/04/2026
Deutschland
Spitze
This review was made for TAB5109 Soundbar 2,0
Date of Use 2026-03-28
This review was made for TAB5109 Soundbar 2,0
Date of Use 2026-03-28
Zebra28oootqttqzqb
20/07/2026
Deutschland
Haltbarkeit schlecht
Nach 6 Monaten defekt, lässt sich nicht mehr einschalten
This review was made for TAB5109 Soundbar 2,0
Date of Use 2026-07-20
This review was made for TAB5109 Soundbar 2,0
Date of Use 2026-07-20