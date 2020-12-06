There are many differences between brushing your teeth manually and using a Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush. Discover all the benefits.

Sonicare toothbrushes clean differently

Electric toothbrushes clean more thoroughly in a way that manual toothbrushes cannot.

Recommended by dental professionals

Electric toothbrushes are recommended by most dental professionals to help improve oral health because they are proven to be more effective in removing plaque compared to a manual toothbrush.

Scientific proof

Our Sonic technology is backed by more than 175 clinical and laboratory studies at over 50 universities and research institutions worldwide.

Number one recommended brand

These results, along with personal experience, make Philips Sonicare the #1 recommended sonic toothbrush brand by dental professionals worldwide.

Patented sonic technology

Our patented sonic technology drives unique bristle tip velocity - the movement of the brush head in your mouth - through a combination of high frequency and high amplitude motion. This motion creates a dynamic cleaning action that drives fluids deep into the tight spaces between your teeth and along the gum line, which results in a cleaner, healthier mouth.