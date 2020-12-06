Search terms
Unrivaled sonic technology
Tough on plaque, gentle on gums
Extra deep cleaning
Whiter teeth from day 1*
The most stylish electric toothbrush yet, from the brand recommended by dental professionals worldwide.
This Sonicare toothbrush delivers unbeatable performance and great looks, giving you a month’s worth of manual brushing in just two minutes**. Its Deep Clean mode ensures a thorough yet gentle clean and clinically proven results.
*than a manual toothbrush, and with a leading whitening toothpaste
**An electromagnetic drivetrain inside the Sonicare handle delivers more brush strokes in two minutes than an entire month of manual brushing
There are many differences between brushing your teeth manually and using a Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush. Discover all the benefits.
Sonicare toothbrushes clean differently
Electric toothbrushes clean more thoroughly in a way that manual toothbrushes cannot.
Recommended by dental professionals
Electric toothbrushes are recommended by most dental professionals to help improve oral health because they are proven to be more effective in removing plaque compared to a manual toothbrush.
Scientific proof
Our Sonic technology is backed by more than 175 clinical and laboratory studies at over 50 universities and research institutions worldwide.
Number one recommended brand
These results, along with personal experience, make Philips Sonicare the #1 recommended sonic toothbrush brand by dental professionals worldwide.
Patented sonic technology
Our patented sonic technology drives unique bristle tip velocity - the movement of the brush head in your mouth - through a combination of high frequency and high amplitude motion. This motion creates a dynamic cleaning action that drives fluids deep into the tight spaces between your teeth and along the gum line, which results in a cleaner, healthier mouth.
Your Philips Sonicare DiamondClean toothbrush uses smart technology for the best brushing experience. Find out how it works.
Just press the on/off button of your Philips Sonicare DiamondClean toothbrush
Once you turn on your Sonicare DiamondClean handle, you can pause the brushing after 5 seconds of use. Before the 5 seconds of use the handle will simply switch modes. To pause the brushing after 5 seconds of use, press the on/off button. To resume brushing, simply press the on/off button again and the handle will continue and finish the routine.
Please note that if the handle is paused for more than 30 seconds, the lights on the handle will fade out and the handle routine will reset.
Find out how to change the intensity settings and brushing modes of your Philips Sonicare DiamondClean toothbrush. Find the settings that fit your brushing experience.
Change and select brushing modes
To change the brushing modes of your Philips Sonicare DiamondClean toothbrush, follow these simple steps:
Changing intensity settings
To change the intensity settings of your Philips Sonicare DiamondClean toothbrush, follow these simple steps:
A Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush behaves differently than a manual one. Be assured that it cannot do any harm.
Philips Sonicare toothbrushes will not harm your gums
Sonicare toothbrushes have even been shown in studies to be gentler on dentin than a manual or an oscillating toothbrush.
While gentle, Sonicare technology cleans effectively by:
Sonicare toothbrushes with gum care mode
The Philips Sonicare DiamondClean toothbrush come with special Gum Care and Massage modes to assure even more comfort for sensitive gums. Gum Care mode provides two minutes of complete whole mouth cleaning, with one additional minute of gentle cleaning for problem areas and along the gum line. Massage mode uses our patented technology to drive fluids to stimulate gums, resulting in healthier gums.
When you are wearing braces, brushing your teeth is not always easy. You can best use your Philips Sonicare DiamondClean electric toothbrush as follows.
Tips and tricks:
Philips Sonicare Mini brush head
Please note that all Sonicare toothbrushes may be used to clean around braces. However, our Mini brush head is especially suited for people with braces and other site-specific cleaning needs. It is 40% smaller than our Medium brush head and has a slightly longer neck.
Charging the battery of your Philips Sonicare DiamondClean toothbrush is easy.
When you are out and about it is nice to carry your Philips Sonicare DiamondClean toothbrush with you. So you can maintain good oral health.
While traveling, you can charge your Sonicare DiamondClean in two ways:
To charge via wall outlet:
Place the handle in the charging travel case, plug the USB cord into the travel plug into an electric outlet. The charge indicator on the handle flashes green until fully charged.
To charge via USB:
Remove the USB cord from the travel plug, and insert the USB plug into any USB port. Use Only Philips USB wall adapter and USB cable provided. Use Only UL listed devices as an alternate method of charging the toothbrush handle in the travel care. This charger is not compatible with previous models of Sonicare.
|
Whiter teeth from day 1¹
DiamondClean
Philips shop price£300.00*
HX9351/52
|
Whitens teeth in just 1 week²
ProtectiveClean 6100
Philips shop price£125.00*
HX6877/29
|
Removes up to 7x more plaque²
ProtectiveClean 4300
Philips shop price£139.99*
HX6806/03
|
|
|
|
Brush heads
|
|
|
|
Modes & Intensity
|
|
|
|
W/ Deep Clean Mode
|
|
|
|
Pressure sensor
|
|
|
|
Brushing pacer
|
|
|
|
2 minutes smarttimer
|
|
|
|
Battery life
|
|
|
|
Accessories
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 than a manual toothbrush, and with a leading whitening toothpaste
2 vs a manual toothbrush
