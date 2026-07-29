Electric toothbrushes

2 year warranty
NEW Next-Generation DiamondClean
Complete care is now 100% visible
Our smartest toothbrush
Advanced care for healthier gums, gently removes up to 10x more plaque
Advanced care for sensitive teeth and gums, gently removes 10x more plaque
Advanced care for teeth and gums, up to 10 x more plaque removal
Switch to electric brushing effortlessly. Enjoy up to 5 x more plaque removal
Philips Sonicare for Kids Smart Electric Toothbrush
Our most advanced technology, delivering 62,000 bristle movements per minute for a gentle yet effective clean, even in hard-to-reach areas.
Supports the bristles to clean by driving fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline.
Sonicare brush heads are uniquely designed to deliver the care you need, while remaining gentle on teeth and gums.
Our unique Sonicare technology delivers a gentle yet effective experience for teeth and gums.
Feel the care with Philips Sonicare's easy brushing technique and gentle clean feeling.
With its innovative, intuitive design and beautiful look and feel, Philips Sonicare takes pride of place in your bathroom or on the go.
Effortlessly swipe on the interactive display to select the mode, intensity and instant feedback type for a brushing experience tailored to you.
No more guessing. The toothbrush guides you in real time, glowing yellow when an area needs cleaning and blue once an area is cleaned. After brushing, post-brushing feedback on the handle's display shows any areas that need a retouch.
The toothbrush guides you in real time, glowing green when pressure is optimal to help protect teeth and gums. After brushing, post-brushing feedback on the handle's display shows where to adjust pressure.
Connect your toothbrush to the Sonicare app to track progress, see real-time feedback and get tips to improve your brushing technique.
Built with sustainability in mind, 70% of the plastic used in our brush heads is bio-based and the full range is designed for low energy consumption.
What happens when you overbrush your teeth?
Reading time: 5-7 min.
A Guide to Philips electric toothbrushes
Reading time: 5-7 min.
Are electric toothbrushes better?
Reading time: 4-6 min.
How long should you brush your teeth for?
Reading time: 4-6 min.
Gentle brushing techniques
Reading time: 5-8 min.
Teeth and gums hurt: Causes and treatments
Reading time: 4-6 min.
Get help with your product, find manuals, learn the best tips and tricks, and troubleshoot any problems
Based on a study of over 2600 dental professionals (dentists and hygienists) conducted in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom in 2023-2024.
in hard-to-reach areas vs. a manual toothbrush in 6 weeks.
in Gum Health mode vs. a manual toothbrush in 2 weeks.
vs. a manual toothbrush.
vs. a manual toothbrush