    Philips Sonicare DiamondClean, HX9339/89

    Electric toothbrushes

    Next-level clean.
    Next-level care.

    DiamondClean electric toothbrush for a gentle, yet effective clean.

    HX9351/52

    Unrivaled sonic technology

    Tough on plaque, gentle on gums

    Extra deep cleaning

    Whiter teeth from day 1*

    The most stylish electric toothbrush yet, from the brand recommended by dental professionals worldwide.

     

    This Sonicare toothbrush delivers unbeatable performance and great looks, giving you a month’s worth of manual brushing in just two minutes**. Its Deep Clean mode ensures a thorough yet gentle clean and clinically proven results.

    Philips Sonicare DiamondClean with puck and travel case, black edition, HX9351/52
    Philips shop price
    Suggested retail price: £300.00

    *than a manual toothbrush, and with a leading whitening toothpaste

    **An electromagnetic drivetrain inside the Sonicare handle delivers more brush strokes in two minutes than an entire month of manual brushing

    Select your colour:
    Philips store benefits:
    Select your colour:
    Philips store benefits:
    Select your colour:
    Philips store benefits:
    DiamondClean
    Philips shop price
    Suggested retail price: £300.00

    Unrivaled sonic technology

     
    Philips Sonicare electric toothbrushes have a sonic sweeping motion, with up to 62,000 brush head movements per minute. This creates gentle microbubbles for a superior brushing result and an exceptional clean feeling.

    Tough on plaque, gentle on gums

     
    The sonic motion gently drives fluid between teeth, even in hard to reach areas including along the gum line, while the brush gently strokes and effectively removes plaque.

    Toothbrushes for extra deep cleaning
     

    The combination of the motion of the brush head with the 3 minute brushing time ensures an exceptional deep clean all over.

    Discover the DiamondClean electric toothbrush

    Philips Sonicare DiamondClean product video

    What others say about the DiamondClean electric toothbrush

    Philips No. 1 dentist recommended electric toothbrush

    Frequently Asked Questions

    How do electric and manual toothbrushes differ?

     

    There are many differences between brushing your teeth manually and using a Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush. Discover all the benefits.

     

    Sonicare toothbrushes clean differently

    Electric toothbrushes clean more thoroughly in a way that manual toothbrushes cannot.

     

    Recommended by dental professionals

    Electric toothbrushes are recommended by most dental professionals to help improve oral health because they are proven to be more effective in removing plaque compared to a manual toothbrush.

     

    Scientific proof

    Our Sonic technology is backed by more than 175 clinical and laboratory studies at over 50 universities and research institutions worldwide.

     

    Number one recommended brand

    These results, along with personal experience, make Philips Sonicare the #1 recommended sonic toothbrush brand by dental professionals worldwide.

     

    Patented sonic technology

    Our patented sonic technology drives unique bristle tip velocity - the movement of the brush head in your mouth - through a combination of high frequency and high amplitude motion. This motion creates a dynamic cleaning action that drives fluids deep into the tight spaces between your teeth and along the gum line, which results in a cleaner, healthier mouth.

     

    Can I pause my Philips DiamondClean toothbrush mid-use?

     

    Your Philips Sonicare DiamondClean toothbrush uses smart technology for the best brushing experience. Find out how it works.

     

    Just press the on/off button of your Philips Sonicare DiamondClean toothbrush

    Once you turn on your Sonicare DiamondClean handle, you can pause the brushing after 5 seconds of use. Before the 5 seconds of use the handle will simply switch modes. To pause the brushing after 5 seconds of use, press the on/off button. To resume brushing, simply press the on/off button again and the handle will continue and finish the routine.

     

    Please note that if the handle is paused for more than 30 seconds, the lights on the handle will fade out and the handle routine will reset.

     

    How do I change the intensity settings & brushing modes of my Sonicare toothbrush?

     

    Find out how to change the intensity settings and brushing modes of your Philips Sonicare DiamondClean toothbrush. Find the settings that fit your brushing experience.

     

    Change and select brushing modes

    To change the brushing modes of your Philips Sonicare DiamondClean toothbrush, follow these simple steps:

     

    1. Make sure that your Sonicare toothbrush is turned off
    2. Press the power button to change and select the preferred brushing mode
    3. Your Philips Sonicare toothbrush will remember the selected mode for your next brushing session.

     

    Changing intensity settings

    To change the intensity settings of your Philips Sonicare DiamondClean toothbrush, follow these simple steps: 

     

    1. Turn on your Sonicare toothbrush 
    2. While turned on, press the power button to select your preferred intensity setting 
    3. Your Philips Sonicare toothbrush will remember the selected intensity settings for your next brushing session.

     

    Can the speed of the Sonicare toothbrush harm my gums?

     

    A Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush behaves differently than a manual one. Be assured that it cannot do any harm.

     

    Philips Sonicare toothbrushes will not harm your gums

    Sonicare toothbrushes have even been shown in studies to be gentler on dentin than a manual or an oscillating toothbrush.

     

    While gentle, Sonicare technology cleans effectively by:

    1. Gently whipping toothpaste and saliva into an oxygen-rich foamy liquid
    2. Directing the liquid between and behind teeth, and along the gum line where plaque bacteria flourish
    3. Gently massaging the gums, stimulating blood circulation and helping to dislodge plaque


    Sonicare toothbrushes with gum care mode

    The Philips Sonicare DiamondClean toothbrush come with special Gum Care and Massage modes to assure even more comfort for sensitive gums. Gum Care mode provides two minutes of complete whole mouth cleaning, with one additional minute of gentle cleaning for problem areas and along the gum line. Massage mode uses our patented technology to drive fluids to stimulate gums, resulting in healthier gums.

     

    How do I use my Philips toothbrush if I wear braces?

     

    When you are wearing braces, brushing your teeth is not always easy. You can best use your Philips Sonicare DiamondClean electric toothbrush as follows.

     

    Tips and tricks:

    1. Make sure the brush head is placed at an angle between the brackets and the gum line.
    2. Using light pressure, gently wiggle the tips of the longer bristles between your teeth for 2 seconds. Then gently roll the brush handle so the bristles clean the bracket and the rest of the tooth before you glide the bristles to the next tooth.
    3. Repeat this until you have brushed all your teeth.
    4. Please do not force the bristles into gaps in the braces.

     

    Philips Sonicare Mini brush head

    Please note that all Sonicare toothbrushes may be used to clean around braces. However, our Mini brush head is especially suited for people with braces and other site-specific cleaning needs. It is 40% smaller than our Medium brush head and has a slightly longer neck.

     

    How do I charge my Philips Sonicare toothbrush?

     

    Charging the battery of your Philips Sonicare DiamondClean toothbrush is easy.

     

    1. Plug the chrome base charger into a live electric power outlet 
    2. Place the glass on the chrome base 
    3. Place your Philips Sonicare DiamondClean into the glass in an upright position 
    4. The flashing light on the handle indicates that the toothbrush is charging*. If the indicator does not start flashing, keep the handle in the charger for at least 10-15 minutes to allow the toothbrush to recover 
    5. It takes at least 24 hours to fully charge the battery

     

    How to charge Sonicare DiamondClean while traveling?

     

    When you are out and about it is nice to carry your Philips Sonicare DiamondClean toothbrush with you. So you can maintain good oral health.

     

    While traveling, you can charge your Sonicare DiamondClean in two ways:

    1. via wall outlet
    2. via USB

     

    To charge via wall outlet:

    Place the handle in the charging travel case, plug the USB cord into the travel plug into an electric outlet. The charge indicator on the handle flashes green until fully charged.

     

    To charge via USB:

    Remove the USB cord from the travel plug, and insert the USB plug into any USB port. Use Only Philips USB wall adapter and USB cable provided. Use Only UL listed devices as an alternate method of charging the toothbrush handle in the travel care. This charger is not compatible with previous models of Sonicare.

     

    What's in the box?

    Philips Sonicare DiamondClean electric toothbrush HX9351/52
    The Philips Sonicare DiamondClean, HX9351, is our most stylish electric toothbrush yet and comes with a Premium Plaque Defence brush head, charging puck and a travel case with integrated USB charger.
    Philips Sonicare AdaptiveClean brush head

    Premium Plaque Defense brush head

    Premium Plaque Defense brush head removes up to 10x more plaque than a manual toothbrush and easily absorbs any excess brushing pressure for a deep clean
    Sonicare charging puck

    Charging puck

    Simply place your brush into the puck for two weeks use from a single full charge.
    Sonicare travel case & USB charger

    Travel case with integrated USB charger

    The sleek and lightweight travel case stores the electric toothbrush and an extra brush head and charges. It can also connect to a laptop via USB or plug into a wall socket for power and protection while travelling.

    Compare DiamondClean with our other electric toothbrushes

    DiamondClean

    Whiter teeth from day 1¹

    DiamondClean

    Philips shop price
    £300.00*
    HX9351/52
    Compare features
    ProtectiveClean 6100

    Whitens teeth in just 1 week²

    ProtectiveClean 6100

    Philips shop price
    £125.00*
    HX6877/29
    Compare features
    ProtectiveClean 4300

    Removes up to 7x more plaque²

    ProtectiveClean 4300

    Philips shop price
    £139.99*
    HX6806/03
    Compare features

    Brush heads
    • 1 Premium Plaque Defense brush head
    • 2 Optimal White brush heads
    • 1 Optimal Plaque Defence brush head

    Modes & Intensity
    • 5 modes
    • 3 modes
    • 3 intensities
    • 1 mode
    • 2 intensities

    W/ Deep Clean Mode

    • -
    • -

    Pressure sensor

    • -

    Brushing pacer

    2 minutes smarttimer

    Battery life
    • up to 2 weeks
    • up to 2 weeks
    • up to 2 weeks

    Accessories
    • Charging puck
    • USB charging travel case
    • Travel case
    • Charger
    • Travel case
    • Charger
    * Suggested retail price

    1 than a manual toothbrush, and with a leading whitening toothpaste

    2 vs a manual toothbrush

    Philips Sonicare brush heads range
    All of the Philips Sonicare brush heads and AirFloss nozzles are now recyclable. Recycle your used dental care products through TerraCycle® and we will create new products with the recycled waste.
    Learn more

    Not sure which toothbrush head is best for you?


    Check out our toothbrush head advisor!
    Unleash a whiter, healthy smile

    Philips Zoom! professional teeth whitening

     
    • Clinically proven to whiten teeth up to six shades
    • Professional results with little or no sensitivity
    • Prescribed by your dentist - used at home or in-practice
    100% satisfaction or your money back

    100% Satisfaction or your Money Back
    We want you to be satisfied with your Philips products, however, if after using your product you aren’t satisfied for whatever reason then we’re offering a money back guarantee on eligible Philips Oral Healthcare products.
