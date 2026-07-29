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NEW Next-Generation DiamondClean

Complete care is now 100% visible

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Electric Toothbrushes

Discover the exceptional clean feeling of Philips Sonicare

Feel the Care

Philips Sonicare #11 icon badge DP recommendation

No. 1 Dental professional reccomended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide1

Our smartest toothbrush

Complete care is now 100% visible

NEW Next-Generation DiamondClean
NEW Next-Generation DiamondClean
No more guessing. Our best, smartest, personalised toothbrush is here
Philips Sonicare 7000 Series

Philips Sonicare 7000 Series

Advanced care for healthier gums, gently removes up to 10x more plaque

Philips Sonicare 6000 Series

Philips Sonicare 6000 Series

Advanced care for sensitive teeth and gums, gently removes 10x more plaque

Philips Sonicare 5000 Series

Philips Sonicare 5000 Series

Advanced care for teeth and gums, up to 10 x more plaque removal

Philips Sonicare 4000 Series

Philips Sonicare 4000 Series

Switch to electric brushing effortlessly. Enjoy up to 5 x more plaque removal

Philips Sonicare for Kids Smart

Philips Sonicare for Kids Smart

Philips Sonicare for Kids Smart Electric Toothbrush

Stronger on plaque1, gentle on gums

Next-Generation Sonicare Technology

Our most advanced technology, delivering 62,000 bristle movements per minute for a gentle yet effective clean, even in hard-to-reach areas.

Sonicare Fluid Action

Supports the bristles to clean by driving fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline.

Gently sweep away plaque

Sonicare brush heads are uniquely designed to deliver the care you need, while remaining gentle on teeth and gums.

Why choose Philips Sonicare?

  • Superior performance

    Our unique Sonicare technology delivers a gentle yet effective experience for teeth and gums.

  • Delightful experience

    Feel the care with Philips Sonicare's easy brushing technique and gentle clean feeling.

  • Desirable design

    With its innovative, intuitive design and beautiful look and feel, Philips Sonicare takes pride of place in your bathroom or on the go.

Care that's personalised to you

Personalise your care

Effortlessly swipe on the interactive display to select the mode, intensity and instant feedback type for a brushing experience tailored to you.

Personalize your care
Never miss an area with smart coverage feedback

Complete Care is now 100% visible

No more guessing. The toothbrush guides you in real time, glowing yellow when an area needs cleaning and blue once an area is cleaned. After brushing, post-brushing feedback on the handle's display shows any areas that need a retouch.

Achieve perfect pressure with smart pressure feedback

The toothbrush guides you in real time, glowing green when pressure is optimal to help protect teeth and gums. After brushing, post-brushing feedback on the handle's display shows where to adjust pressure.

Achieve perfect pressure with smart pressure feedback
Celebrate your wins

See the progress in your app

Connect your toothbrush to the Sonicare app to track progress, see real-time feedback and get tips to improve your brushing technique.

Philips Sustainability

Sustainability

Made with the planet in mind

Built with sustainability in mind, 70% of the plastic used in our brush heads is bio-based and the full range is designed for low energy consumption.

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    Disclaimers

    1. Based on a study of over 2600 dental professionals (dentists and hygienists) conducted in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom in 2023-2024. 

    2. in hard-to-reach areas vs. a manual toothbrush in 6 weeks. 

    3. in Gum Health mode vs. a manual toothbrush in 2 weeks. 

    4. vs. a manual toothbrush. 

    5. vs. a manual toothbrush 