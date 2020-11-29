Offer valid until 29/11/2020
|
IPL
Epilators
Electric shaver
Bikini trimmer
Precision trimmer
How does it work?
Uses light to break the cycle of hair regrowth and gently put the hair to sleep
Removes hair from root
Shaves hair from skin surface
Trims hair down to 0.5mm
Trims facial hair from skin surface
How often do I need to repeat?
Once every 2 weeks for the first 8 weeks, then every 2 months
Once a month
1-2 days or when needed
1-2 days or when needed, ideal for quick touch-ups
Once a week or when needed, ideal for quick touch-ups
Is it for wet or dry use?
Dry use
Wet (if cordless) or dry (if corded)
Wet and dry use
Dry use
Dry use
Is it pain free?
Yes, although you might feel a warm sensation which disappears after a few minutes
May feel slight discomfort but this reduces over time
Yes
Yes
Yes
Which body areas does it work on?
Full body
Legs, arms, bikini, underarms, face
Full body
Bikini area, also suitable to remove stray hairs on the body
Face including shaping of eyebrows