    Mom feeding baby with warm sterilized bottle

    A safe and healthy f﻿eed for your little one

    brand recommended by moms worldwide¹

    Premium 2-in-1 Warmer & Sterilizer

    One simple routine, from one feed to the next

    Premium 2-in-1 Warmer &amp; Sterilizer

    Premium 2-in-1 Warmer & Sterilizer

    Bottles, food jars, milk bags and other baby products
    video banner

    Premium 2-in-1 ​War﻿mer & ​Sterilizer​

    One simple routine. From one feed to the next

    Fast, safe and even warming combined with chemical-free sterilization that removes 99.9% ​of bacteria².

    Time to feed your little one? We make it quick and safe

    Close-up of Philips Avent bottle warmer in use

    Warm evenly in as little as 3 ﻿minutes

    Time for a feed? Our technology warms gently as as to prevent hotspots, without sacrificing on speed.

    Mom testing milk temperature on her arm

    Defrost and keep warm, too

    Quickly defrost milk and baby food, and keep warm at the right temperature for up to 60 minutes.

    Warming solids in Avent Bottle Warmer

    Compatible with bottles and bab﻿y food jars

    Designed to fit most leading baby bottles. And when your little one is ready to graduate to solids, it defrosts and warms baby food containers, too.

    Warm, sterilize and feed with ease

    • Why is sterilizing baby bottles important?

      Sterilizing removes harmful germs from bottles, pumps and soothers, helping you keep every feed safe and hygienic for your baby.

    • Can I warm breast milk safely?

      Bottle warmers heat milk gently and evenly to body temperature, helping preserve nutrients and avoid overheating for safe, soothing feeds.

    • Does it work with baby food too?

      You can also use the bottle warmer to defrost or gently warm baby food containers,ideal when your little one starts eating solids

    Need it clean? Sterilize with the power of natural steam

    Close-up of hand using bottle sterilizer

    Quick and convenient

    Sterilize in minutes. Keep contents sterile up to 24 hours when you keep the lid on your electric sterilizer.

    Bottle sterilizer on kitchen countertop

    Space-savin﻿g d﻿esign

    Compact footprint fits most any countertop with sapce for up to 6 bottles and more.

    Microwave sterilizer bags close-up

    At home or on the go

    Powerful electric sterilizers offer a complete solution for your home. Convenient microwave sterilizers and bags go anywhere, anytime.

    Person using the Pregnancy⁺ app on phone

    Supporting moms from Day 1 - Get the Pregnancy⁺ app

    Pregnancy⁺ helps you plan, learn and share the care from the start. With daily pregnancy, diet, exercise and labor information, and scan images reflecting baby’s development.

    Disclaimers

    ¹ Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
    ² Escherichia coli, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus aureas, Streptococcus agalactiae, Cronobacter sakazakii, Salmonella enterica, Listeria monocytogenes. The test results are provided by an independent test lab.
