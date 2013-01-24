Where’s it for?
Where’s it for?
|
What does it do?
|
How short does it cut?
|
Are there waterproof options?
|
Shavers
|
Face
|
Experience our range of electric shavers,cutting each hair exceptionally close.
|
Close and comfortable shave.
|
Yes
|
OneBlade
|
Beard/Body*
|
Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
|
0.4mm - 14mm
|
Yes
|
Beard Trimmers
|
Face/Beard
|
Expert tool for precise, professional results. Create a number of facial styles, such as stubble, short beards and even long beards.
|
0.4mm - 20mm
|
Yes
|
Multi Grooming Kits
|
Face/Body
|
One simple versatile tool to do it all.
|
1mm - 16mm
|
Yes
|
Hair Clippers
|
Hair
|
Get an even hair trim from the comfort of your home.
|
0.5mm - 42mm
|
Yes
|
Body Groomers
|
Body
|
Trim and shave any length of hair below the neck.
|
Close shave - 11mm
|
Yes
|
Nose & Ear Trimmers
|
Face
|
Battery operated tool to trim your nose, ears, eyebrows; and for facial detailing touch-ups.
|
Comfortable trim
|
Yes