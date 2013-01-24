Are there waterproof options?

How short does it cut?

What does it do?

Where’s it for?

Shavers Face Experience our range of electric shavers,cutting each hair exceptionally close. Close and comfortable shave. Yes

OneBlade Beard/Body* Trim, edge and shave any length of hair 0.4mm - 14mm Yes

Beard Trimmers Face/Beard Expert tool for precise, professional results. Create a number of facial styles, such as stubble, short beards and even long beards. 0.4mm - 20mm Yes

Multi Grooming Kits Face/Body One simple versatile tool to do it all. 1mm - 16mm Yes

Hair Clippers Hair Get an even hair trim from the comfort of your home. 0.5mm - 42mm Yes

Body Groomers Body Trim and shave any length of hair below the neck. Close shave - 11mm Yes