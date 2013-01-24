Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Men’s Grooming
    Philips No1

    Philips Male Grooming

    Home of the No.1 Electric Shaving brand

    Use our guidance below to find the right tool for you. Whether you like a clean shave or a well kept beard. Our tools can help you achieve whatever look you want.

      Shavers

      Clean shaving has never been this simple

      Shaver
      Learn more
      Shop now

      OneBlade

      Trim, edge and shave any length of hair

      OneBlade
      Learn more
      Shop now

      Beard Trimmers

      Expertly trim any beard length for precise results

      Beard trimmers
      Learn more
      Shop now

      Hair Clippers

      Cut any length of hair from the comfort of your home

      Hair clipper
      Learn more
      Shop now

      Multigroom Kits

      Versatile all-in-one devices for an overall trim and shave

      Multi grooming
      Learn more
      Shop now

      Body Groomers

      Trim and shave any length of hair below the neck

      Body groomer
      Learn more
      Shop now
      Where’s it for?
      What does it do?
      How short does it cut?
      Are there waterproof options?
      Shavers
      No beard
      Face
      Experience our range of electric shavers,cutting each hair exceptionally close.
      Close and comfortable shave.
      Yes
      OneBlade
      Beard
      Body
      Beard/Body*
      Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
      0.4mm - 14mm
      Yes
      Beard Trimmers
      Full beard
      Beard trim
      Face/Beard
      Expert tool for precise, professional results. Create a number of facial styles, such as stubble, short beards and even long beards.
      0.4mm - 20mm
      Yes
      Multi Grooming Kits
      Muti groom beard
      Multi groom body
      Face/Body
      One simple versatile tool to do it all.
      1mm - 16mm
      Yes
      Hair Clippers
      Hair clipper grey beard
      Hair
      Get an even hair trim from the comfort of your home.
      0.5mm - 42mm
      Yes
      Body Groomers
      Body groomer
      Body
      Trim and shave any length of hair below the neck.
      Close shave - 11mm
      Yes
      Nose & Ear Trimmers
      Nose
      Ear
      Multi groom body
      Face
      Battery operated tool to trim your nose, ears, eyebrows; and for facial detailing touch-ups.
      Comfortable trim
      Yes
      *Model QP2620 for face and body, remaining models beard only. All OneBlade models are suitable for the body attachment (separate purchase required).

      Male Grooming Hub


      Discover tips, tricks and inspiration to get a better shave or trim
      Philips No1

      Philips - the world’s number one electric shaving brand! World’s No 1 Electric Shaving brand*

      *Source: Euromonitor International Limited, Consumer Appliances 2018ed, per body shavers category definition, retail volume sales in units, 2017 data
      90 day

      90 day money-back guarantee

      on Series 7000 and 9000 grooming products
      2 year guarantee

      Minimum 2 year guarantee

      our products are made to last

      Subscribe  to our newsletter

      Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

      Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

      Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

      * Voucher code terms and conditions:
      Click here to read more

      Discover 
      MyPhilips

      Extended warranty on selected products

      Easy access to product support

      Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

      Register now

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:
      Visa - payment method
      MasterCard - payment method
      American Express - payment method
      PayPal - payment method
      Klarna - payment method

      Help with your online order

      Frequently asked questions
      Terms and conditions
      Search order
      Student discount