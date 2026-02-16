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  • The perfect haircut, personalised to you
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  • The perfect haircut, personalised to you
  • The perfect haircut, personalised to you
  • The perfect haircut, personalised to you
  • The perfect haircut, personalised to you
  • The perfect haircut, personalised to you
  • The perfect haircut, personalised to you
  • The perfect haircut, personalised to you
  • The perfect haircut, personalised to you
  • The perfect haircut, personalised to you
  • The perfect haircut, personalised to you
  • The perfect haircut, personalised to you
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  • The perfect haircut, personalised to you
  • The perfect haircut, personalised to you
  • The perfect haircut, personalised to you
  • The perfect haircut, personalised to you
  • The perfect haircut, personalised to you
  • The perfect haircut, personalised to you
  • The perfect haircut, personalised to you
  • The perfect haircut, personalised to you
  • The perfect haircut, personalised to you
  • The perfect haircut, personalised to you

Philips Hairclipper Series 9000Cordless hair clippers with 3 accessories

HC9450/13

4.1
| (908) Reviews | 83% recommend this product

2 awards

The perfect haircut, personalised to you
The Philips Hair Clipper 9000 ensures a perfect, personalised haircut. With 400 length settings and titanium blades, you get ultimate precision and power. Achieve the perfect finish tailored to your hair density.
See all benefits

with Motorised Combs

The perfect haircut, personalised to you

  • Titanium blades

  • 400 length settings

  • 120 mins cordless use/1 h charge

  • Up to 5-year guarantee

400 length settings with digital swipe

400 length settings with digital swipe

Achieve your perfect haircut with precision. Choose from over 400 lengths in 0.01 mm increments to get the exact length you desire for your ideal look.

3 adjustable hair combs to achieve your desired length

3 adjustable hair combs to achieve your desired length

Achieve precise clipping with our 3 adjustable hair combs. Choose from over 400 hair lengths ranging from 1 mm to 42 mm, or use the clipper without a comb for a close 0.5 mm trim.

Extra-sharp blades for an extra-sharp result

Extra-sharp blades for an extra-sharp result

Get a perfect yet protective trim with the self-sharpening titanium-coated steel blades, created for long-lasting performance, time after time.

Technical specifications

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Find a spare part or an accessory

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Parts & Accessories

Awards

  • Award image AWARD-612383
  • Award image AWARD-3620250

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

908

Reviews

83%

recommend this product

16/02/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Excellent product!!

Great brand, great product...have had a similar model for years...decided to replace with the newer updated version.

Pros

Great cut, accuracy, easy to use, etc..

Cons

None...

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips Hairclipper Series 9000 HC9450/13 Cordless hair clippers with 3 accessories

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips Hairclipper Series 9000 HC9450/13 Cordless hair clippers with 3 accessories

19/01/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Easy to use

Brilliant and easy to use good battery lots of cutting lengths

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips Hairclipper Series 9000 HC9450/13 Cordless hair clippers with 3 accessories

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips Hairclipper Series 9000 HC9450/13 Cordless hair clippers with 3 accessories

08/08/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

A Cut above!

Excellent product. Could have done with this during covid as its far better than the add on to my Phillips shaver! It's as flexible as you can get and very easy to use.

This review was made for Philips Hairclipper Series 9000 HC9450/13 Cordless hair clippers with 3 accessories

This review was made for Philips Hairclipper Series 9000 HC9450/13 Cordless hair clippers with 3 accessories

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Disclaimers

  1. The warranty offers coverage for up to 5 years, including a 2-year standard global warranty, with an additional 3 years available upon registering the device within 90 days of purchase.

  2. Applicable exclusively to the 5000, 7000 and 9000 Series models. Available for the global market, excluding the USA, Canada and China.