2 year warranty
Titanium blades
400 length settings
120 mins cordless use/1 h charge
Up to 5-year guarantee
Achieve your perfect haircut with precision. Choose from over 400 lengths in 0.01 mm increments to get the exact length you desire for your ideal look.
Achieve precise clipping with our 3 adjustable hair combs. Choose from over 400 hair lengths ranging from 1 mm to 42 mm, or use the clipper without a comb for a close 0.5 mm trim.
Get a perfect yet protective trim with the self-sharpening titanium-coated steel blades, created for long-lasting performance, time after time.
Awards
4.1
of 5
908
Reviews
83%
recommend this product
DSt65
16/02/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Excellent product!!
Great brand, great product...have had a similar model for years...decided to replace with the newer updated version.
Pros
Great cut, accuracy, easy to use, etc..
Cons
None...
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Hairclipper Series 9000 HC9450/13 Cordless hair clippers with 3 accessories
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Hairclipper Series 9000 HC9450/13 Cordless hair clippers with 3 accessories
Bristol bear
19/01/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Easy to use
Brilliant and easy to use good battery lots of cutting lengths
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Hairclipper Series 9000 HC9450/13 Cordless hair clippers with 3 accessories
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Hairclipper Series 9000 HC9450/13 Cordless hair clippers with 3 accessories
Feathers McGraw
08/08/2025
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
A Cut above!
Excellent product. Could have done with this during covid as its far better than the add on to my Phillips shaver! It's as flexible as you can get and very easy to use.
This review was made for Philips Hairclipper Series 9000 HC9450/13 Cordless hair clippers with 3 accessories
This review was made for Philips Hairclipper Series 9000 HC9450/13 Cordless hair clippers with 3 accessories
The warranty offers coverage for up to 5 years, including a 2-year standard global warranty, with an additional 3 years available upon registering the device within 90 days of purchase.
Applicable exclusively to the 5000, 7000 and 9000 Series models. Available for the global market, excluding the USA, Canada and China.