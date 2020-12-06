Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Toddler sippy cups

    Our toddler sippy cups in a nutshell

    Leak-proof

    Easy to hold

    BPA free

    Trainer Cup

    4+ months
    Philips Avent trainer cups 4 months

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    From*: £4.99
    A few more details
    • With easy-to-hold handles, your baby can start drinking independently from a familar teat and transition to a soft spout when they're ready.
    Explore Trainer Cups

    Spout Cup

    6+ months
    Philips Avent Straw sippy cups 6 months 9 months
    Philips shop price
    From*: £4.00
    A few more details
    • Our angled spout and spill-proof valve make it easy for your little one to comfortably take their first sips without the mess.
    Explore Spout Cups

    Grown-up Cup

    12+ months
    Philips Avent Spoutless cups 9 months 12 months

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    From*: £9.00
    A few more details
    • Our Grown Up cup is designed to let your little one drink from all around the rim, just like an adult cup. 
    Explore Grown Up Spoutless Cups
    Philips Avent toddler drinking sippy cup range

    Explore all toddler sippy cups

    This one's a keeper

    We designed our sippy cup range so it's easy to mix and match tops and bottoms.
    Philips Avent compatible parts bottles sippy cups breast pumps

    Insider advice to make your choice easier

    Find the best sippy cup for your toddler

      Toddler sippy cups

      Find the best sippy cup for your toddler

      Read on
    Sippy cup advice

      Toddler sippy cups

      Sippy cup advice

      Read on
    Learning new skills can feel a little awkward at first. To help your little one feel more comfortable during those first sips we designed our toddler sippy cups with soft, easy-to-hold handles."

    Philips Design team
    Feel prepared. Every step of the way.

    Toddler sippy cups


    Learning to drink like a grown-up begins right here. Philips Avent baby and  toddler sippy cups let your little one ease into independent drinking. Kick things off with our Trainer Cup. Then, when your little one is ready, help them master new skills with our Spout, Straw and Grown-up sippy cups. All of our baby and toddler sippy cups are leak-proof, easy-to-hold and BPA free.

     

    1 Based on December 2015 GemSeek online satisfaction survey conducted among more than 9,000 female users of childcare brands and products.

