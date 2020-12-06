

Learning to drink like a grown-up begins right here. Philips Avent baby and toddler sippy cups let your little one ease into independent drinking. Kick things off with our Trainer Cup. Then, when your little one is ready, help them master new skills with our Spout, Straw and Grown-up sippy cups. All of our baby and toddler sippy cups are leak-proof, easy-to-hold and BPA free.

1 Based on December 2015 GemSeek online satisfaction survey conducted among more than 9,000 female users of childcare brands and products.