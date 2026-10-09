Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
Welcome gift £10*
30-day return
Toddler sippy cups
All series
Rating
Cup type
Natural Trainer Cup (1)
Soft spout (2)
Development stage
Bite-resistant for growing teeth (2)
Age
6m+ (2)
Capacity
7 oz/200 ml (2)
Avent Natural ResponseTrainer Cup
AventSpout Cup
I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time! What does this mean?