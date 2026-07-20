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From sleek displays to advanced features and beyond, explore the latest innovations in monitor technology, designed to deliver exceptional performance, clarity, and comfort for every use
Philips monitors meet the needs of today’s dynamic, polyvalent professionals with a wide array of innovative solutions designed to maximize productivity, deliver true-to-life visuals, enhance well-being, and safeguard the environment.
Philips monitors home use range provides users with a rich and varied choice of displays inspired by today’s vibrant and diverse lifestyles.
Evnia is forward-thinking and inventive. Our pioneering and inclusive approach intends to create a modern ambiance in the gaming realm while also harnessing the experience of the Philips' brand.
Optimized for SMBs. Designed for Success At Philips Monitors, we understand the unique needs of SMBs
TCO Certified Edge
Choose TCO Certified Philips Monitors for innovation, performance, and sustainability. Designed for those who care about quality and a lower environmental impact.
Why Dual Mode Is a Game-Changer
Reading time: 2-4 min.
How Does Philips Evnia Take Care of Your QD-OLED Mon...
Reading time: 3-5 min.
Are Dual Mode Monitors the future of the Hybrid Tech
Reading time: 3-5 min.
Precision Center: Display Customization for Users
Reading time: 2-4 min.
UHD vs 4K: What’s the difference?
Reading time: 2-4 min.
QHD Resolution: What is it?
Reading time: 3-5 min.
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