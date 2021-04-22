Join our Member Exclusive Sale! Register now
    Philips Avent Single Electric Breast Pump Premium

    Embrace every challenge,

    Love every moment.

    Number one brand recommended by Moms

    A New Era of Pumping for Mums

    Philips Avent Single Electric Breast Pump Premium
    Inspired by baby, effective for mum.

    Natural Motion Technology is inspired by baby’s natural suckling for quicker milk flow.*

    Philips Avent Electric Breast pump feature: One size soft & adaptive cushion
    One size soft and adaptive cushion
    fits 99.98% of mums (nipple sizes up to 30mm**)
    Philips Avent Electric Breast pump feature: Designed for upright pumping
    Designed for upright pumping
    thanks to no-lean forward design
    Philips Avent Electric Breast pump feature: 8 stimulation and 16 expression

    Personalise your settings 

    with 8 stimulation and 16 expression levels
    Philips Avent Electric Breast pump feature: Express discreetly

    Quiet motor

    for a discreet experience anywhere
    Give your breasts excellent care

    Having the right tools to soothe and protect your breasts makes it easier to stay comfortable and continue breastfeeding.
    Explore all accessories
    Natural baby bottle
    Easily combine breast and bottle feeding

     

    If you’re switching between breast and bottle, it helps to make the experience feel as natural as possible for your baby. You can do this with a baby bottle that’s designed to look and feel like a breast, like our Natural baby bottle. It’s the most natural way for you, your partner, or other caregivers to bottle feed your baby.
    Explore all Natural baby bottles

    Learn about breastfeeding


    Your body is beautifully designed to breastfeed, but that doesn't mean you have to do it all alone. Feel more confident about breastfeeding by learning all the essentials — from how to prepare right through to handling bumps in the road.
    How to prepare for breastfeeding
    Answers to your top 10 breastfeeding questions
    A quick guide to taking care of your breasts
    The breastfeeding mom’s guide to expressing milk
    Meet the Baby+ App

    Meet the Baby+ App
    Track your baby's development and save those special moments forever. Download the supportive Baby app for mums and dads!

    Download now:
    Download on the app store
    Download on Google Play
    Breast pumps and breastfeeding products  


    Philips Avent is committed to supporting parents and their babies, to provide the best for their child’s healthy development. We do this through evidence-based products and service innovations that parents and their babies can rely upon. We aim to support parents in the feeding choice they have made for their babies.

     

    We believe that breastmilk is the best nutrition for newborn infants and we are fully aligned with the aims and goals of the World Health Organization’s Code (WHO, 1981). Supporting breastfeeding is at the core of our mission and strategy. We welcome ongoing dialogue and partnership in relation to our commitment and support of breastfeeding.

     

    1 Based on December 2019 GemSeek online satisfaction survey conducted among more than 8,000 female users of childcare brands and products.

    * Based on milk flow initiation time (time to Milk Ejection Reflex - MER) results from clinical trial with 20 participants (Netherlands, 2019) compared to time to MER results for other Philips predecessor pump techology from Feasibility study with 9 participants (Netherlands, 2018).

    ** Based on: (1)Mangel et al. Breastfeeding difficulties, breastfeeding duration, maternal body mass index, and breast anatomy: are they related?. Breastfeeding Medicine, 2019, (109 participants, Israel); (2)Ziemer et al. Skin changes and pain in the nipple during the 1st week of lactation. Journal of Obstetric, Gynecologic & Neonatal Nursing, 1993, (20 Caucasian participants, USA); (3)Ramsay et al. Anatomy of the lactating human breast redefined with ultrasound imaging, 2005, (28 participants, Australia).
