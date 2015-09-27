2 year warranty
SCF157/02
2 pcs
Philips Avent breast milk collection shells (no holes) - collect excess breast milk when feeding or using a breast pump.
Ventilated shells (with holes) — protect sore or cracked nipples to help them heal more quickly. Their gentle pressure helps relieve engorgement and the holes allow air to circulate.
3.9
of 5
23
Reviews
Gurdeep
27/09/2015
United Kingdom
Godsend
I used these for the first time today and they are a GODSEND. I have a huge problem with leaking and this is my greatest anxiety if i'm going out. My clothes would literally be drenched. I was not interested in 'saving' the leaked milk (although this is an advantage) but just wanted a solution to the leaking. These literally saved not only my clothes but also my self confidence. Every so often I'd pop to the loo to empty and wash them out. Yes the do have an odd shape but I just wore a scarf to cover my chest so noone could see anyway. So so so so happy with this product.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF157/02 Breast shells for collecting milk & reducing chafing
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF157/02 Breast shells for collecting milk & reducing chafing
DeeDeeMwah
25/02/2015
United Kingdom
Brilliant
my mum was using these 30 years ago and recommend these to me when I got pregnant, so looked in shops and talked to people about them but no-one had never heard of them, so ordered online and iv been using them constantly now for 6 weeks. How do people not know about this, people soon said 'wish I had known about them' it's a great product I don't know what I would of done without them. Only thing is they can tend to leak sometimes.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF157/02 Breast shells for collecting milk & reducing chafing
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF157/02 Breast shells for collecting milk & reducing chafing
Tine.testet
28/09/2022
Deutschland
Verified buyer
Super
Das Produkt ist super weil man sich einmal einlagen spart und die Milch aufhängt. Noch eine positive eingeschalt ist das sie Brustwarzen nicht direkt an der Kleidung anliegen und somit gut heilen können.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF157/02 Brustschalen-Set
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF157/02 Brustschalen-Set
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
This section contains consumer opinions on the product. Philips dissociates itself from the content entered by consumers in this section and consequently any technical information and/or advice on the use of the product included therein are not intended as official Philips information.