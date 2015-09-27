ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

All series

  • Comfort and protection
  • Comfort and protection
  • Comfort and protection
  • Comfort and protection
  • Comfort and protection
  • Comfort and protection
  • Comfort and protection
  • Comfort and protection

Philips AventBreast shells for collecting milk & reducing chafing

SCF157/02

3.9
| (23) Reviews
Comfort and protection
The ultra-soft Philips Avent breast shells SCF157/02 are worn inside your bra to protect your nipples from chafing and to collect excess breast milk.
See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Compatible products
Baby bottle steriliser

Baby bottle steriliser

SCF293/01

Baby bottle steriliser

Baby bottle steriliser

SCF291/01

Steriliser

Steriliser

SCF293/02

Breast milk storage bags

Breast milk storage bags

SCF603/50

Breast milk storage bags

Breast milk storage bags

SCF603/25

Ultra comfortable breast shells

Comfort and protection

  • 2 pcs

Collect excess breast milk

Philips Avent breast milk collection shells (no holes) - collect excess breast milk when feeding or using a breast pump.

Help ease engorgement

Protect sore nipples

Ventilated shells (with holes) — protect sore or cracked nipples to help them heal more quickly. Their gentle pressure helps relieve engorgement and the holes allow air to circulate.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.9

of 5

23

Reviews

27/09/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Godsend

I used these for the first time today and they are a GODSEND. I have a huge problem with leaking and this is my greatest anxiety if i'm going out. My clothes would literally be drenched. I was not interested in 'saving' the leaked milk (although this is an advantage) but just wanted a solution to the leaking. These literally saved not only my clothes but also my self confidence. Every so often I'd pop to the loo to empty and wash them out. Yes the do have an odd shape but I just wore a scarf to cover my chest so noone could see anyway. So so so so happy with this product.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF157/02 Breast shells for collecting milk & reducing chafing

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF157/02 Breast shells for collecting milk & reducing chafing

25/02/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Brilliant

my mum was using these 30 years ago and recommend these to me when I got pregnant, so looked in shops and talked to people about them but no-one had never heard of them, so ordered online and iv been using them constantly now for 6 weeks. How do people not know about this, people soon said 'wish I had known about them' it's a great product I don't know what I would of done without them. Only thing is they can tend to leak sometimes.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF157/02 Breast shells for collecting milk & reducing chafing

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF157/02 Breast shells for collecting milk & reducing chafing

28/09/2022

Deutschland

Deutschland

Verified buyer

Super

Das Produkt ist super weil man sich einmal einlagen spart und die Milch aufhängt. Noch eine positive eingeschalt ist das sie Brustwarzen nicht direkt an der Kleidung anliegen und somit gut heilen können.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF157/02 Brustschalen-Set

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF157/02 Brustschalen-Set

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 

  1. This section contains consumer opinions on the product. Philips dissociates itself from the content entered by consumers in this section and consequently any technical information and/or advice on the use of the product included therein are not intended as official Philips information.