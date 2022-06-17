Search terms
Find out more about Philips product reviews written by our customers, why your opinions are important to us and how you can become a Philips Product Tester!
How we are making sure our reviews are authentic:
If there are so many products to choose from it might be difficult to find the product that is right for you.
Product reviews can help you with making an informed purchase decision.
Learn from other customers
We ask our customers to leave reviews explaining in their own words what they like (pro’s) and don’t like (cons), tips and tricks. This allows shoppers to learn from other customers e.g.: how they use the product, how easy it is to use or clean products and much more.
Some reviews also contain photos or videos, so it becomes easy for you to visualize the product and how it is used in a daily setting.
Help us to improve our products
Your opinion is important to us. We are counting on you to tell us if you like the product, if the quality, the color, the material, technical characteristics meet your expectations. Satisfied or disappointed, your comment matters to us.
All these Ratings and Reviews help us to innovate and improve our products and services to better meet your expectations.
From customers
Once you have made a purchase via our Philips shop or registered your product (purchased at a retailer or Philips), we will send you an email inviting you to leave an honest review for your product.
On our Philips website
If you would like to share your opinion, you can always leave an honest review on the product page by clicking the "Write a review" button.
From our Philips Product Tester program
You can register to become a tester of Philips products to share your honest thoughts and ideas with us. Reviews collected through our Product Tester Program will carry the “part of promotion” badge as we want to be transparent that testers received the product for free or at a discounted price
How do we display Incentivized Reviews on our website?
In order to be transparent whether reviewers received an incentive to write their review we display a “Part of Promotion” badge next to the review.
The badge indicates that the specific review is an Incentivized Review. Bazaarvoice & Philips require this badge any time a consumer writes a review in exchange for something of value. Possible incentives include entry into a sweepstakes, coupons or discounts, loyalty reward points, and free products.
We have a couple of tips for you on how to write an honest and helpful review:
How do we display reviews and ensure authentic content?
All reviews that are being submitted through our Philips emails, Philips website, and our Product Tester program go through a moderation process. The moderation process is managed by third party Bazaarvoice. Bazaarvoice moderates reviews as consumers submit them to ensure they meet the authenticity standards, contain on-brand content, and do not violate any rules (such as containing profanity or SPAM). Positive, neutral or negative, we will always publish your review if it meets the Bazaarvoice moderation and authenticity guidelines.
The Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy has three main criteria that must be met for authentic review content displayed on the websites of Bazaarvoice clients:
We will only post reviews that can be marked with the Bazaarvoice Authentic Reviews Trust Mark. The Bazaarvoice Authentic Reviews Trust Mark is a symbol of a company’s dedication to authentic consumer feedback regarding its products and services. The Trust Mark is also a signal to consumers that the review content they see is safeguarded – by a neutral 3rd party – with sophisticated fraud detection technology and industry-leading best practices.
