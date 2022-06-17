How do we display reviews and ensure authentic content? ​All reviews that are being submitted through our Philips emails, Philips website, and our Product Tester program go through a moderation process. The moderation process is managed by third party Bazaarvoice. Bazaarvoice moderates reviews as consumers submit them to ensure they meet the authenticity standards, contain on-brand content, and do not violate any rules (such as containing profanity or SPAM). Positive, neutral or negative, we will always publish your review if it meets the Bazaarvoice moderation and authenticity guidelines.​ The Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy has three main criteria that must be met for authentic review content displayed on the websites of Bazaarvoice clients:​ Free from fraud and spam: Commercially reasonable efforts are taken to help prevent the submission of fraudulent content from any submission source. This could include disruptive or ‘trolling’ behavior, commercial messages, automated submissions (e.g. bots and scripts), illegitimate or degrading content from a client’s competitor, and self-promotion.​

Transparent: We do not allow companies to directly ask for positive reviews. If consumers are offered money or promotional material (such as discounts or coupons) in exchange for providing an unbiased review, then the review must note this fact. ​We will only post reviews that can be marked with the Bazaarvoice Authentic Reviews Trust Mark. The Bazaarvoice Authentic Reviews Trust Mark is a symbol of a company's dedication to authentic consumer feedback regarding its products and services. The Trust Mark is also a signal to consumers that the review content they see is safeguarded – by a neutral 3rd party – with sophisticated fraud detection technology and industry-leading best practices.​


