    LED work lights

     

    Defeat darkness everyday


    Our professional work lights feature powerful LEDs for intense white light and a wide beam to illuminate every detail with pinpoint precision. Designed to optimize clarity and vision, the natural white light improves visual comfort for fatigue-free working. So even when you’re working on the toughest problems, or in the tightest spaces, you can be sure you have the right tools for the job.

    led work lights

    Explore our  latest innovations 

    Xperion Front

    Xperion 6000


    Advanced lighting performance that lasts
    A multi-purpose LED work lights with several powerful light sources, UV light, high CRI and long-lasting battery.

    Discover more
    Ecopro serie

    EcoPro  


    Provides natural bright light while being designed to withstand tough workshop conditions

    Discover more
    Matchline Lights

    Matchline 


    Perfect for quick colour checks
    and larger paint jobs

    Discover more

    Philips LED work lights let you work at your best

    powerful light output

    Powerful light output 


    Displays objects faithfully and vibrantly.

    multi direction beam

    Multi-direction beam


    Direct the light just where you need it.

    high impact resistance

    High impact resistance


    Designed to withstand the toughest of working environments.

    flexible power options

    Flexible power options


    Never need to move around your workshop as you work.

    Xperion 6000 UV Pillar

    Discover our  LED work lights

    Philips Penlights

    Penlight


    Penlights are ideal for quick inspection jobs. 

    View Penlights
    hand light

    Handlight


    Hand lights are highly versatile, covering every need in the toughest conditions.

    View Hand lights
    Philips Headlight

    Headlight


    Headlights are the ideal tools for a tricky task or difficult conditions.

    View Headlights
    specialized light

    Specialized light 


    Specialized lights are tailored

    for work in the engine
    compartment.

    View Specialized lights
    Philips Floodlight

    Floodlight 


    Floodlights deliver powerful
    white light exactly where
    you need it.

    View Floodlights

    Can’t decide what LED work light to choose?

    Take the quiz and we will pick the best option for you.

    I need the LED work light for 

    Inspection

    Repair

    I do

    provides a brighter light

    A quick inspection at
    specific areas 

    lasts longer

    A casual inspection of
    dents/scratches/painting

    improves my style

    A detail inspection for
    hard-to-reach areas

    I need light to work on

    provides a brighter light

    Small engine
    repair

    improves my style

    Under vehicle
    repair

    provides a brighter light

    Tire change

    provides a brighter light

    Major engine repair

    I need a brightness level of

    Sufficient brightness

    Superior brightness

    I need a brightness level of

    Sufficient brightness

    Superior brightness

    Here is what we recommend

    PEN20S Light

    PEN20S

    Here is what we recommend

    Penlight Premium

    Penlight Premium Color+  

    Here is what we recommend

    Xperion 6000 Pocket

    Xperion 6000 Pocket

    Xperion 6000 Line

    Xperion 6000 Line

    Here is what we recommend

    Xperion 6000 UV Pillar

    Xperion 6000 UV Pillar

    Here is what we recommend

    Xperion 6000 UV Pillar

    Xperion 6000 UV Pillar

    Xperion 6000 Pillar

    Xperion 6000 Pillar

    Here is what we recommend

    Xperion 6000 Slim

    Xperion 6000 Slim

    Xperion 6000 Pillar

    Xperion 6000 Pillar

    CBL10 Penlight

    Xperion 6000 UV Pillar

    Here is what we recommend

    Xperion 6000 Pocket

    Xperion 6000 Pocket

    Xperion 6000 Line

    Xperion 6000 Slim

    I need a light that lasts for

    <7 hours

    >7 hours

    I prefer to use a work light that is

    Handheld

    Hand-free

    Here is what we recommend

    Xperion 6000 Pocket

    Xperion 6000 Pocket

    Here is what we recommend

    Xperion 6000 UV Pillar

    Xperion 6000 UV Pillar

    XPerion 6000 Pillar

    Xperion 6000 Pillar

    Here is what we recommend

    Xperion 6000 Pillar

    Xperion 6000 Pillar

    Xperion 6000 Line

    Xperion 6000 Line

    Here is what we recommend

    MDLS Penlight

    CBL10

    Here is what we recommend

    Xperion 6000 Pillar

    Xperion 6000 Pillar

    Xperion 6000 Line

    Xperion 6000 Slim

    Here is what we recommend

    HL22M Headlight

    HL22M

    Xperion 6000 Line

    MDLS CRI

    Xperion 6000 Pillar

    Xperion 6000 UV Pillar

    Xperion 6000 Slim

    Xperion 6000 Slim

    Here is what we recommend

    PJH20 Floodlight

    PJH20

    Here is what we recommend

    CBH5 Penlight

    CBH52

    XPerion 6000 UV Pillar

    Xperion 6000 UV Pillar

    You are about to visit a Philips global content page

    Continue
    **No matching rule found. Please select another answer
    Get Started Previous Next

    Find more information about

    Philips LED work lights

    View LED work lights catalogue

    Go to catalogue

    View all LED work lights


    Find professional LED work light for the job

    Go to all LED work lights

    Discover more

    Automotive support

    Automotive Support

    Do you need a replacement Philips headlights for your car?

    Where to buy

    Where to buy

    Purchase Philips Automotive products online or at a store near you

    Automotive articles

    Automotive articles

    Learn more about our Philips automotive lighting technology, innovation and solutions through our articles

