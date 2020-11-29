Home
    Series 9000

    Ultimate Precision

    Series 9000 hair clipper
    Series 7000

    High performance

    Series 5000 washable Hair Clipper
    Series 5000

    Professional Hair Clipper

    Series 5000 hair clipper

    Series 9000
    Series 7000
    Series 5000
    Series 9000
    Series 5000
    Series 5000 - Professional

    Ultimate Precision

    9000 series

    High performance

    7000 series

    Powerful cutting any style

    5000 series

    Series 5000 Professional Hair Clipper  

    AMore performance, less bumps

    HC5100/13

    checkmark
    Copper motor coil       
    check mark
    2.8 m cord                    
    check mark
    Durable, steel blades
    The Philips Pro hair clipper is designed to give you a quality cut or shave. The strong steel blades, a durable, linear copper motor coil, extra-long cord and various click-on combs are designed to give you a sharp cut, time after time.
    Philips shop price
    £55.00
    Philips hair clipper 5000

    Achive a fast, sharp cut, time after time

    HC5450/83

    checkmark
    Self-sharpening titanium blades 
    checkmark
    One comb 24 lengths 0.5mm to 23mm
    checkmark
    90min cordless or corded use
    Philips hair clipper 5000

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    £55.00
    The Hairclipper Series 5000 is built to last, and engineered to perform. The innovative cutting element, durable titanium blades and adjustable beard and hair combs are designed to give you a fast, sharp cut, time after time.
    Hair clipper 5000: DualCut technology

    Sharp Blades

    The sharpened, stainless steel blades cut the hair at skin level, giving a close cut.
    Hair clipper 5000: 24 lock-in length settings

    Adjustable Blades

    With a convenient thumb lever adjustment, the blades can be set to achieve a bold cut as well as trim stubble without using a comb. Additional combs will give you additional freedom to play with multiple hair styles.
    Hair clipper 5000: titanium blades

    Fewer cuts

    The tips of the Philips blades are designed to reduce the risk of cuts while clipping your hair or beard

    Compare hair clipper HC5100 with our other great hair clippers

    Hairclipper series 5000

    28 length settings

    Hairclipper series 5000

    Philips shop price
    £55.00
    HC5630/13
    Compare features
    Hairclipper series 5000

    24 length settings

    Hairclipper series 5000

    Philips shop price
    HC5100/13
    Compare features
    Hairclipper series 9000

    400 length settings

    Hairclipper series 9000

    Philips shop price
    £87.00
    HC9450/13
    Compare features

    Key feature(s)
    • Fast, even haircut
    • Professional clipper
    • Digital swipe

    Cutting system
    • Cutter width: 41mm
    • Cutting element: Stainless steel blades
    • Number of length settings: 28
    • Precision: 1mm
    • Range of length settings: From 0.5mm to 28mm
    • Length selection: 28 lock-in length settings
    • Cutter width: 41mm
    • Cutting element: Stainless steel blades
    • Number of length settings: Thumb lever
    • Precision (size of steps): 0.5mm
    • Range of length settings: From 0.5 mm to 25 mm
    • Length selection: Thumb lever, click-on hair combs
    • Cutter width: 41mm
    • Cutting element: Titanium blades
    • Number of length settings: 400
    • Precision (size of steps): 0.1mm
    • Range of length settings: From 0.5 to 42 mm
    • Length selection: Digital Swipe, Motorised Combs

    Ease of use
    • Cleaning: Removable cutter
    • Maintenance free: No oil needed
    • Memory function
    • Cleaning: Removable cutter
    • Maintenance free: Cleaning brush, Lubrication oil
    • Cleaning: Removable cutter
    • Maintenance free: No oil needed
    • Memory function

    Battery
    • Battery type: Li-ion
    • Operation: Corded and cordless
    • Running time: 90 minutes
    • Charging time: 1 hour
    • Motor: Copper motor coil
    • Operation: Corded
    • Power cord: Extra long 2.8m
    • Battery type: Li-ion
    • Operation: Corded and cordless
    • Running time: 120 minutes
    • Charging time: 1 hour

    Included accessories
    • 2 hair combs, 1 beard comb
    • Cleaning brush, lubrication oil
    • Power cord: 2.4m
    • 7 hair combs
    • Barber tools
    • styling comb, scissors
    • Power cord: 2.8m
    • 3 hair combs
    • Cleaning brush
