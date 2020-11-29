|
- Cutter width: 41mm
- Cutting element: Stainless steel blades
- Number of length settings: 28
- Precision: 1mm
- Range of length settings: From 0.5mm to 28mm
- Length selection: 28 lock-in length settings
|
- Cutter width: 41mm
- Cutting element: Stainless steel blades
- Number of length settings: Thumb lever
- Precision (size of steps): 0.5mm
- Range of length settings: From 0.5 mm to 25 mm
- Length selection: Thumb lever, click-on hair combs
|
- Cutter width: 41mm
- Cutting element: Titanium blades
- Number of length settings: 400
- Precision (size of steps): 0.1mm
- Range of length settings: From 0.5 to 42 mm
- Length selection: Digital Swipe, Motorised Combs
|
- Cleaning: Removable cutter
- Maintenance free: No oil needed
- Memory function
|
- Cleaning: Removable cutter
- Maintenance free: Cleaning brush, Lubrication oil
|
- Cleaning: Removable cutter
- Maintenance free: No oil needed
- Memory function
|
- Battery type: Li-ion
- Operation: Corded and cordless
- Running time: 90 minutes
- Charging time: 1 hour
|
- Motor: Copper motor coil
- Operation: Corded
- Power cord: Extra long 2.8m
|
- Battery type: Li-ion
- Operation: Corded and cordless
- Running time: 120 minutes
- Charging time: 1 hour
|
- 2 hair combs, 1 beard comb
- Cleaning brush, lubrication oil
- Power cord: 2.4m
|
- 7 hair combs
- Barber tools
- styling comb, scissors
- Power cord: 2.8m
|
- 3 hair combs
- Cleaning brush