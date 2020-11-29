Cutter width: 41mm

Cutting element: Stainless steel blades

Number of length settings: 28

Precision: 1mm

Range of length settings: From 0.5mm to 28mm

Length selection: 28 lock-in length settings

Cutter width: 41mm

Cutting element: Stainless steel blades

Number of length settings: Thumb lever

Precision (size of steps): 0.5mm

Range of length settings: From 0.5 mm to 25 mm

Length selection: Thumb lever, click-on hair combs