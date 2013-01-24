Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Series 5000

    Choose from our range of electric hair clippers

    See all hair clippers
    Series 9000

    Ultimate Precision

    Series 9000 rechargeable hair clipper
    Series 7000

    High performance

    Series 5000 washable Hair Clipper
    Series 5000

    Professional Hair Clipper

    Series 5000 hair clipper

    Choose from our range of electric hair clippers

    See all hair clippers
    Series 9000
    Series 7000
    Series 5000
    Series 9000
    Series 5000
    Series 5000 - Professional

    Ultimate Precision

    9000 series

    High performance

    7000 series

    Powerful cutting any style

    5000 series

    Series 5000 washable Hair Clipper

    Fast, even haircut

    HC5630/13

    Be the first to review this item

    checkmark
    Trim-n-Flow PRO technology          
    checkmark
    28 length settings (0.5–28 mm
    checkmark
    90 min cordless use/1 hr charge     
    Get an even haircut thanks to DualCut and Trim-n-Flow Pro technology. The new comb design prevents hair of any length from getting stuck in the comb, so you can finish your style in one go.
    Philips shop price
    Suggested retail price: £55.00
    Philips hair clipper 7000

    Total precision at any angle 

    HC7460/13

    Be the first to review this item

    checkmark
    Control buttons
    checkmark
    60 length settings: 0,5 to 42mm
    checkmark
    120 minutes of cordless use
    HC7460

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: £70.00
    Hairclipper Series 7000 gives you total precision and control of your haircut with just one click. With Motorized Combs and a high performance cutting element, it's the only clipper that gives consistently the expected results.
    Hair clipper 7000: control buttons

    Trim-n-Flow Pro technology

     

     

    The innovative comb design allows cut hair to ﬂow away from the blades during use, preventing even long hair from getting stuck in the comb, so you can start and ﬁnish your style without interruption.
    Hair clipper 7000: 60 lock-in length settings

    DualCut Technology

     

     

    Power through any type of hair with our advanced DualCut technology: an innovative two-sided cutting element that cuts hair twice as fast as one-sided blades.
    Hair clipper 7000: remember last length setting

    28 lock-in length settings



    Turn the zoom wheel to select and lock in the length you want. The 2 adjustable combs cut between 3 mm and 28 mm, with precisely 1 mm between each length. Use the stubble comb of 2 mm for a short haircut or to style your beard. Remove the comb entirely for a close 0.5 mm trim.

    Be the first to review this item

    Compare hair clipper HC5630 with our other great hair clippers

    Hairclipper series 5000

    24 length settings

    Hairclipper series 5000

    Philips shop price
    HC5100/13
    Compare features
    Hairclipper series 5000

    28 length settings

    Hairclipper series 5000

    Philips shop price
    £55.00*
    HC5630/13
    Compare features
    Hairclipper series 9000

    400 length settings

    Hairclipper series 9000

    Philips shop price
    £87.00*
    HC9450/13
    Compare features

    Key feature(s)
    • Professional clipper
    • Fast, even haircut
    • Digital swipe

    Cutting system
    • Cutter width: 41mm
    • Cutting element: Stainless steel blades
    • Number of length settings: Thumb lever
    • Precision: 0.5mm
    • Range of length settings: From 0.5mm to 25mm
    • Length selection: Thumb lever, click-on lair combs
    • Cutter width: 41mm
    • Cutting element: Stainless steel blades
    • Number of length settings: 28
    • Precision: 1mm
    • Range of length settings: From 0.5 to 28 mm
    • Length selection: 28 lock-in length settings
    • Cutter width: 41mm
    • Cutting element: Titanium blades
    • Number of length settings: 400
    • Precision (size of steps): 0.1mm
    • Range of length settings: From 0.5 to 42 mm
    • Length selection: Digital Swipe, Motorised Combs

    Ease of use
    • Cleaning: Removable cutter
    • Maintenance free: Cleaning brush
    • Lubrication oil
    • Cleaning: Removable cutter
    • Maintenance free: No oil needed
    • Memory function
    • Cleaning: Removable cutter
    • Maintenance free: No oil needed
    • Memory function

    Battery
    • Motor: Copper motor coil
    • Operation: Corded
    • Power cord: Extra long 2.8m
    • Battery type: Li-ion
    • Operation: Corded and cordless
    • Running time: 90 minutes
    • Charging time: 1 hour
    • Battery type: Li-ion
    • Operation: Corded and cordless
    • Running time: 120 minutes
    • Charging time: 1 hour

    Included accessories
    • 7 hair combs
    • Barber tools
    • Styling comb, scissors
    • Power cord: 2.8m
    • 2 hair combs, 1 beard comb
    • Cleaning brush, lubrication oil
    • Power cord: 2.4m
    • 3 hair combs
    • Cleaning brush
    * Suggested retail price

    Looking for another hair clippers?

    Series 9000
    Series 9000
    Series 7000
    Series 5000
    Series 5000
    Series 3000
    All other hair clippers

    Explore our other male grooming products

     Shave

     OneBlade

     Style

     Body

    Payment

    We accept the following payment methods:
    Visa - payment method
    MasterCard - payment method
    American Express - payment method
    PayPal - payment method
    Klarna - payment method

    Help with your online order

    Frequently asked questions
    Terms and conditions
    Search order
    Student discount