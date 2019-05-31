Important information about the field safety notice of certain Philips Respironics Sleep and Respiratory Care devices Learn more
    At Philips we celebrate and embrace the diversity of women and their personal beauty routines at home. Removing hair is a personal choice and we want to encourage women to do what feels right for them, and inspire others to do the same by creating an open, honest and safe environment for these conversations to take place. For women who choose to remove all their body hair or just from certain areas, at Philips we have a breadth of hair removal tools to suit your every need. Find out about our at home IPL device Philips Lumea and other tools below.

    How does IPL work?

    We teamed up with 3 women to reveal how IPL really works so you can say hello to silky smooth skin with Philips Lumea.

    Is IPL easy to use?

    We think it’s a breeze but don’t just take our word for it…

    Is IPL expensive?

    Shop now, pay later. Select Klarna at checkout

    Find out what these women think about the cost of at home IPL.

    Is it time-consuming?

    There are many ways to fit Lumea into your normal routine, find out more here.

    Does IPL hurt?

    Hear first-hand how these two women describe their Lumea experience.

    What does IPL mean for these women?

    Lumea can mean different things for different women so check out what these two have to say…

    Explore Lumea IPL ›
    See all hair removal devices ›

    Hair removal is a personal choice and looks different for all women.

    If you choose to remove some, most or all hair, at home IPL offers a personalised treatment for you.

