At Philips we celebrate and embrace the diversity of women and their personal beauty routines at home. Removing hair is a personal choice and we want to encourage women to do what feels right for them, and inspire others to do the same by creating an open, honest and safe environment for these conversations to take place. For women who choose to remove all their body hair or just from certain areas, at Philips we have a breadth of hair removal tools to suit your every need. Find out about our at home IPL device Philips Lumea and other tools below.
We teamed up with 3 women to reveal how IPL really works so you can say hello to silky smooth skin with Philips Lumea.
There are many ways to fit Lumea into your normal routine, find out more here.
Hear first-hand how these two women describe their Lumea experience.
Lumea can mean different things for different women so check out what these two have to say…
The best investment that I could make"
Elle
Lumea has become a part of my self-care routine"
Megan
The process is completely painless, pleasant and easy"
Basma
I love that it’s cordless, so I can use it anywhere"
Callie
Lumea has given me more confidence"
Sade
