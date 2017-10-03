Best ways to remove facial hair

3. Face epilator



While waxing and sugaring pull away hair and skin cells in one go, epilating is more precise, but you still benefit from the long-lasting benefits of removing hair from the root. A face epilator removes facial hair by using rotating tweezers or epilator discs to pinch the hair and pull it out of the pores along with the follicle. This may be a challenge for sensitive skin types but does not have to be if you follow our guide. Master the art: First, exfoliate the skin 24 hours before epilation to brush away dead skin and avoid ingrown hairs. With the Philips Epilator Series 8000 epilator you can use the body exfoliation brush, followed by the body massager head to stimulate blood flow. Use the facial attachment, wet or dry, and place the epilator at a right angle to the skin, covering the area to be epilated. Tighten the skin with your free hand and drive the device slowly against the direction of hair growth. The epilator head removes even the shortest and finest hair at a superfast pace.

Pros: Works fast and thoroughly even with short hair, leaving you with smooth, hairless skin for two to four weeks. Cons: Can sting somewhat on sensitive skin; not suitable for eyebrows.